The Stark Law has caused angst for many a physician and many a
health care lawyer over the years. The Stark Law has also troubled
hospital and health system CEOs looking for ways to align
incentives with physicians. Some stakeholders say Congress should
do away with the myriad statutes and regulations that comprise the
strict liability federal law banning physician self-referral. Those
stakeholders suggest either repealing it altogether and letting
other fraud and abuse laws do the work, or – as its namesake
former-Representative Pete Stark has suggested – replace it
with a much simpler prohibition on soliciting referrals for
kickbacks or other special treatment.
My colleague,
Tom Crane, suggests another approach – revamp the Stark
Law's advisory opinion process so the Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services ("CMS") can protect arrangements from
sanctions, similar to the Office of the Attorney General's
("OIG's) Anti-Kickback Statute ("AKS") advisory
opinion process.
In an
article for BNA's Health Care Fraud Report, Tom puts
forward the idea that a legislative fix is needed to expand the
very limited Stark Law advisory opinion process. As it exists
today, the process only results in a decision on whether an
arrangement meets an exception. Tom suggests that CMS should also
have the authority to protect arrangements that may not fit
squarely within an exception by waiving sanctions, similar to the
OIG's authority in issuing AKS advisory opinions.
Providers are working to
develop innovative care delivery arrangements in response to
the increased focus on paying for value-based, cost-saving care.
Stark Law restrictions frustrate these efforts, and new exceptions
and waivers to the Stark Law will be needed. Tom sees hurdles to
achieving meaningful exceptions from new legislation and
rulemaking, due to the natural constraints of those processes. Once
an exception is composed it will apply generally to the entire
market, so drafters will naturally be cautious to keep the fox out
of the hen house. Any exception resulting from these processes is
often narrow and difficult to work within and cannot keep up with
inventive care-delivery models. If CMS had authority to review and
protect arrangements one-by-one, as Tom suggests, then low-risk,
innovative arrangements could move forward while abusive, or simply
riskier arrangements, would still be prohibited.
Read Tom's
full article here, and see his discussion on possible pitfalls.
In the end, Tom sees a broader Stark Law advisory opinion process
as a limited proposal worth considering as the future of the Stark
Law is debated.
