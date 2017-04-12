The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has launched a new
Automated Interview Request (AIR) Form that allows
practitioners to submit an online request for an interview with an
examiner. The online form allows applicants to request an interview
at any time without calling the examiner over the phone and leaving
a message, which is a common practice now. The form also is
intended to be used instead of the older Applicant Initiated
Interview Request Form, which is a separate form and is no longer
recommended by the USPTO.
The AIR program allows applicants to request interviews with
examiners quickly and easily, no matter where an examiner is
located or what hours he or she works. This new approach to
interview requests is part of a larger push by the USPTO to
encourage more interviews and more contact between examiners and
applicants. By making an interview request as easy as performing a
few clicks, the USPTO hopes to lower the barrier to interviews. To
use the form, an applicant must provide standard information about
the person submitting the form and the application itself; agree to
communicate via the internet; and propose a date, time, and type of
interview (in-person or telephonic).
The program has several advantages over calling an examiner to
schedule an interview, especially during an initial interaction
between an examiner and an applicant on a new application. First,
the request for an interview is immediately entered on the record.
When an AIR form is submitted, an email with all of the relevant
information is sent to the examiner, who is then expected to
contact the applicant within 2 business days. If an examiner is
unresponsive to the interview request, the applicant has clear
documentation about when the request was submitted because the
request is automatically entered on the record. For the examiner,
the form is also helpful because the examiner will be emailed all
of the pertinent information for the application when the request
is made, so responding to the interview request is easier. This
feature is a noticeable improvement over the former Applicant
Initiated Interview Request Form, which was often entered on the
record without notifying the examiner that an interview request had
been made.
When the AIR form is submitted, the interview request is also
entered into a dashboard monitoring system for the examiner's
supervisor. Supervisors generally do not follow up on interview
requests with their examiners unless the request was made more than
30 days previously and no action has been taken, but the system
provides supervisors an easy way to identify relevant information
if an applicant is frustrated by an unresponsive examiner.
Examiners are also evaluated by their supervisors on their customer
service, so repeated unresponsiveness by an examiner that is also
documented can affect their performance evaluations.
Finally the AIR form allows an applicant to authorize internet
communication regarding the relevant application. If an applicant
wants to use email to communicate with the examiner or use a WebEx
during the interview, this authorization is required. Being able to
authorize internet communication easily on the AIR form thus allows
an applicant to provide required authorization quickly without
having to submit a separate form or ask an examiner to allow oral
authorization of communicating via the internet, which some
examiners will not allow.
The AIR program can thus simplify the interview process for both
examiners and applicants, especially when first working together on
an application. While further communication with an examiner may be
simplest through phone calls, making an initial request using the
AIR Form can provide easy authorizations and allow prompt responses
from examiners, allowing applicants and examiners to work together
to produce higher quality patents.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
