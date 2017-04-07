Update On The Department Of Labor's New Fiduciary Rules And Subsequent Challenges

On April 6, 2016, the Department of Labor under the Obama
administration issued a new final rule and exemptions addressing
when a person providing investment advice with respect to an
employee benefit plan or individual retirement account is
considered to be a "fiduciary" under the Employee
Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 ("ERISA") and the
Internal Revenue Code. The fiduciary rule aimed to reduce the
allegedly conflicted investment advice given to retirement savers,
and was scheduled to become applicable on April 10, 2017. See our
client alert
here outlining the significance of the rule and the
implications of the expanded definition of "fiduciary"
for investment advisors and other related service providers.
However, on February 3, 2017, President Trump ordered the
Department of Labor to conduct an economic and legal reevaluation
of the conflict of interest rule and associated exemptions. The
President's Executive Memorandum focused on the impact of the
rule on access to retirement products, advice, and information and
required the Department to rescind the rule if it finds that it is
inconsistent with the Trump Administration's policies (see our
blog here).
On April 4, 2017, following a notice and comment period, the
Department of Labor postponed the applicability of the fiduciary
rule for sixty days, until June 9, 2017, and delayed to June 9,
2017 certain transitional requirements under the Best Interest
Contract Exemption (the "BIC") and other new or revised
prohibited transaction exemptions; but it did not delay the
compliance date for the full BIC, which remains January 1, 2018. In
addition to delaying the compliance date under the BIC, the
Department repealed all of the requirements for relying on the BIC
between June 9, 2017 and January 1, 2018, other than the
requirements to (i) adhere to a best interest standard, (ii)
receive no more than reasonable compensation, and (iii) avoid
making materially misleading statements. The stated purpose of the
extension is to allow more time to: (i) complete the examination
required by President Trump's February 3, 2017 memorandum; and
(ii) consider possible changes with respect to the conflict of
interest rule and related exemptions based on new evidence or
analysis developed pursuant to the examination (for details on the
extension see our blog here).
Additionally, several lawsuits challenging the rule and related
exemptions have been moving forward in the federal courts. To date,
the Department of Labor has won favorable rulings upholding the
legality of the rule and related exemptions in Washington D.C. (see
our blog posts
here,
here and
here), Kansas (see
here and
here), and the Northern District of Texas (see
here and
here). Another lawsuit challenging parts of the fiduciary rule
remains pending in the District of Minnesota (see
here). Of course, the Department of Labor's victories in
Court may be partially mooted by changes to the rule resulting from
the Department's reevaluation of the rule in line with
President Trump's priorities.
