On March 28, 2017, President Donald Trump signed an Executive
Order that, among other things, (1) directed the Council on
Environmental Quality ("CEQ") to rescind its guidance for
federal departments and agencies on the consideration of greenhouse
gas ("GHG") emissions in National Environmental Policy
Act ("NEPA") reviews; (2) withdrew documents implementing
the Social Cost of Carbon tool for regulatory impact analysis; and
(3) directed the Administrator of the Environmental Protection
Agency ("EPA") to review and determine whether to
withdraw or revise the Clean Power Plan, which several agencies
were in the process of implementing (see January 29, 2016 edition
of the
WER).
In the Executive Order, President Trump stated that it is in the
national interest to promote clean and safe development of energy
resources while also avoiding regulatory burdens that encumber
energy production, economic growth, and job creation. Further,
President Trump stated that the prudent development of energy
resources is "essential to ensuring the Nation's
geopolitical security." Thus, President Trump stated that
it is U.S. policy that federal departments and agencies review
regulations that potentially burden the development of domestic
energy resources and appropriately revise or rescind regulations
that unduly burden such development, while also taking appropriate
actions to promote clean air and water.
To help effectuate this policy, President Trump directed the CEQ
to rescind its final guidance for agencies on considering GHG
emissions and the effects of climate change in NEPA reviews, such
as FERC's consideration of an application under the Natural Gas
Act to construct new interstate pipeline facilities. In
addition, in order for agencies to use estimates of costs and
benefits "based on the best available science and
economics," President Trump ordered the disbandment of the
Interagency Working Group on Social Cost of Greenhouse Gases
("IWG") and the withdrawal of certain documents issued by
the IWG regarding the Social Cost of Carbon, a tool used in
cost-benefit analyses to measure the long-term impact of carbon
emissions expressed in dollars. In its place, President Trump
directed agencies to use estimates that are consistent with OMB
Circular A-4, a guidance document "embodying the best
practices for conducting regulatory cost-benefit analysis."
Furthermore, President Trump directed the EPA Administrator to
review the Clean Power Plan and its related rules to determine
whether it comports with the Executive Order's policy goals and
suspend, revise, or rescind the rule if applicable.
In addition to these directives, President Trump took several
other actions in the Executive Order to help implement his energy
policy. Of note, President Trump:
Ordered the heads of agencies to review all existing
regulations, orders, guidance documents, and policies that
potentially burden the development of energy resources;
Revoked certain presidential memoranda and executive orders
related to climate change;
Ordered the Secretary of the Interior to amend or withdraw the
moratorium on federal land coal leasing; and
Ordered the EPA Administrator and Secretary of the Interior to
review certain rules governing emission or production standards for
oil and natural gas.
President Trump issued an executive order and four presidential memoranda (the "Executive Actions") intended to streamline the regulatory process, dismantle burdensome regulations and promote domestic job growth within the energy sector.
Late last month, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) updated its 2002 guidance documents on how to prepare resource reports and demonstrate compliance with certain regulatory requirements...
Brattle economists have authored an article published in the July 2016 issue of The Electricity Journal that analyzes the implications that the introduction of demand charges could have on customer bills...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).