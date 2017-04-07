On March 23, 2017, a group of environmental advocates including
the Allegheny Defense Project, Clean Air Council, and Sierra Club
("Environmental Petitioners") filed a petition in the
United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit
("D.C. Circuit") to review a FERC order issuing a
certificate for a pipeline proposed by Transcontinental Gas Pipe
Line Company ("Order Issuing Certificate"), despite FERC
Staff having issued an order granting rehearing for further
consideration ("Tolling Order")—a mechanism
frequently used by FERC to allow it more time to act on a request
for rehearing beyond the 30 days it is statutorily allowed.
FERC issued the Order Issuing Certificate prior to losing the
three-commissioner quorum required to make determinations at the
agency level (see February 21, 2017 edition of
the WER). Subsequently, the Environmental Petitioners
requested rehearing of the Order Issuing Certificate. Under the
federal Natural Gas Act, FERC is required to issue a decision on
rehearing within thirty days, or the request for rehearing is
deemed denied through operation of law. However, FERC can
effectively extend the deadline indefinitely by issuing a tolling
order. In a departure from general practice, the Tolling Order
issued in response to the Environmental Petitioners' request
for rehearing was not issued by FERC through a quorum of
Commissioners, but was instead issued by FERC staff.
The Environmental Petitioners argue that FERC staff
impermissibly issued the Tolling Order. In their petition for
review of the Order Issuing Certificate at the D.C. Circuit, the
Environmental Petitioners argue that the Tolling Order was invalid
because FERC did not delegate to FERC staff the "authority to
act on requests for rehearing." The Environmental Petitioners
also assert that FERC staff lacked authority to issue such an order
because FERC cannot delegate such authority to FERC staff when it
lacks a quorum and is unable to issue such an order outright. As a
result of the Tolling Order's purported invalidity, the
Environmental Petitioners argue that the requests for rehearing
were denied as a matter of law, which was the final action required
prior to appellate review of FERC orders. The Environmental
Petitioners argue, therefore, that the D.C. Circuit now properly
has jurisdiction under the Natural Gas Act to review the Order
Issuing Certificate for the Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company
project.
The March 23, 2017 petition for review can be found in the D.C.
Circuit docket for Allegheny Defense Project, et al v.
FERC, Case No. 17-1098.
