While federal copyright laws unquestionably allow protection for
original works of art, copyright eligibility has been less clear in
situations where artistic designs are incorporated in articles
having utilitarian features. In a decision issued yesterday, the
Supreme Court clarified the test for determining whether artistic
elements incorporated into a useful article are eligible for
copyright protection.
Per 17 U.S.C. §§ 101 and 102, copyright protection is
available for the design of a useful article if and only if the
design "incorporates pictorial, graphic, or sculptural
features that can be identified separately from, and are capable of
existing independently of, the utilitarian aspects of the
article." 17 U.S.C. § 101. Thus, the test for copyright
eligibility for artistic features of useful articles includes a
separate identification or "separability" requirement and
an independent existence requirement.
Here, Varsity Brands, Inc. accused Star Athletica, L.L.C. of
infringing its copyrighted designs that appear on cheerleading
uniforms. The district court found that the designs were not
protectable because they could not be separated from the
utilitarian purpose of identifying the garments as cheerleading
uniforms. In a 2-1 decision, the Sixth Circuit reversed the
district court, finding that the designs could be separated from
the cheerleading uniform and were thus eligible for copyright
protection.
Justice Thomas, writing for a five-member majority of the Court,
affirmed the judgment of the Sixth Circuit. Focusing heavily on the
statute as a whole, the Court identified two key requirements.
Namely, the features must be identified separately from the useful
article and be capable of existing independent of the utilitarian
aspects of the article. The majority concluded that these
requirements are met if the features of the design "(1) can be
perceived as a two- or three-dimensional work of art separate from
the useful article and (2) would qualify as a protectable
pictorial, graphic, or sculptural work either on its own or in some
other medium if imagined separately from the useful
article."
Turning to the facts of the case, the Court found the
application of this test "straightforward" and concluded
that the designs on the cheerleading uniforms were eligible for
copyright protection. The Court reasoned that 1) the decorations on
the uniforms can be identified as features having pictorial,
graphic, or sculptural qualities, and 2) if the arrangement of
colors, shapes, stripes, and chevrons on the surface of the
cheerleading uniforms were separated from the uniform and applied
in another medium, they would qualify as two-dimensional works of
art. The Court also reasoned that removing the surface decorations
from the uniforms in the abstract and applying them in another
medium would not replicate the uniform itself.
The Court made clear though that the only feature eligible for
copyright in Star Athletica "is the two-dimensional
work of art fixed in the tangible medium of the uniform
fabric." If Varsity Brands is ultimately successful in
establishing a valid copyright in this case, it would have no right
to prohibit anyone from manufacturing a cheerleading uniform of
shape, cut, and dimensions identical to those on which the
decorations in this case appear.
Justice Ginsburg concurred with the majority, but would have
found the designs to be copyrightable pictorial or graphics works
that happened to be reproduced on useful articles - negating the
need to parse the language of 17 U.S.C. § 101. In his dissent
joined by Justice Kennedy, Justice Breyer argued that the relevant
design features can neither be separated from the underlying useful
articles, the uniforms themselves, nor be capable of existing
independently of the useful articles as required by 17 U.S.C.
§ 101, thus rendering them ineligible for copyright
protection.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
