Before an audience of foreign regulators at the SEC's
27th Annual International Institute for Securities Market
Growth and Development, SEC Acting Chair Michael Piwowar addressed best practices
for the regulation of capital formation. He emphasized the importance of disclosure for
lowering the cost of capital and for protecting investors, and
asserted that a guiding principle for regulators must be to
determine whether the government is facilitating or interfering
with the progress of capital markets.
Acting Chair Piwowar focused on the value of the disclosure
regime. He said that prudential regulation in capital markets
is a "misplaced idea," and added that "while banks
are in the business of minimizing risk, the capital markets are in
the business of allocating risk." He argued that disclosure is
the most effective tool for allocating capital to the most
efficient industries, and suggested that a disclosure regime for
banks (which he called "market-based prudential
regulation") could also benefit investors.
In addition, he stressed that a regulatory agency should not
"substitute its judgment for that of the market."
Acting Chair Piwowar also touched on the subjects of
enforcement, international cooperation, and emerging issues in
FinTech.
Commentary / Steven Lofchie
During his interim tenure, Acting Chair Piwowar is making
significant efforts to return the SEC to its historical mission of
enabling investors to make investment decisions on the basis of
good corporate disclosure regarding facts of economic significance.
These are necessary corrections to the course of an agency that had
been used since the adoption of Dodd-Frank as an instrumentality of
political partisanship without regard to the economic costs or the
benefits of its rulemakings.
