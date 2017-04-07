On March 31, 2017, USCIS released a policy memorandum addressing
the adjudication and review of H-1B petitions for Computer
Programmers. The memorandum rescinded a previous memorandum with
the goal of consistent H-1B adjudications between the three service
centers that currently process H-1B petitions (Nebraska, Vermont,
and California). The updated memorandum makes it clear that
petitioners can no longer rely on the previous memorandum (the
Terry Way memo) in demonstrating that a Computer Programmer is a
specialty occupation requiring at minimum a bachelor's
degree.
According to the latest memo, individuals with only an
associate's degree may perform the role of Computer Programmer.
This means that it is improper to conclude that USCIS would
generally consider the position of programmer to qualify as a
specialty occupation. Employers must properly explain or
distinguish an entry-level position from one that is more senior,
complex, specialized, or unique to support a computer programming
position for an H-1B specialty occupation.
The memo does not necessarily disqualify all Computer Programmer
positions as positions in a specialty occupation, but requires
evidence from the employer that the offered role has a minimum
entry requirement of a U.S. bachelor's degree or higher in the
specific specialty or its equivalent.
H-1B Fraud and Abuse Detection
On April 3, 2017, USCIS published a release titled,
"Putting American Workers First: USCIS Announces Further
Measures to Detect H-1B Visa Fraud and Abuse." In the release,
USCIS announced that they are taking multiple measures to further
deter and detect H-1B visa fraud and abuse. Beginning April 3,
2017, USCIS will take a more targeted approach when making site
visits across the country to H-1B petitioners and H-1B employee
worksites. Although USCIS has conducted random administrative site
visits since 2009, this release mentions specific types of
employers who will be the focus of these visits.
Specifically, USCIS will focus on:
Cases where USCIS cannot validate the
employer's basic business information through commercially
available data;
H-1B dependent employers;
Employers petitioning for H-1B
workers who work off-site at another company or organization's
location.
USCIS stated that these targeted site visits will allow them to
focus resources where fraud and abuse of the H-1B program may be
more likely to occur. Through this effort, they hope to determine
whether H-1B dependent employers are evading their obligation to
make a good faith effort to recruit U.S. workers. Although the
above-listed employers will be the target of these site visits,
USCIS will continue to make random and unannounced visits
nationwide to any H-1B employer.
