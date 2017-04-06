Last week, North Carolina lawmakers repealed the state's
controversial House Bill 2 ("HB 2"), which had required
individuals to use the public bathroom that corresponds with the
sex on their birth certificate, along with several other
provisions. The repeal bill has been called a compromise between
the state's Republican General Assembly and Democratic Governor
Roy Cooper: it repeals HB 2 but, for the time being, maintains its
restriction on cities and counties passing ordinances governing
employment or public accommodation.
How did this begin?
HB 2 was passed in March 2016 in response to amendments to a
local Charlotte ordinance that banned discrimination on the basis
of sexual orientation and gender identity in public accommodations
and other areas. HB 2 was widely known for requiring all government
entities to designate multiple-occupancy bathrooms and changing
facilities (i.e., restrooms, locker rooms, or other facilities
where more than one person may be undressing) for use by
individuals based on their "biological sex," defined as
the gender listed on a person's birth certificate.
HB 2 also nullified all local ordinances concerning wages,
employment, and public accommodations, and it eliminated causes of
action for workplace discrimination under North Carolina state
law.
HB 2 generated significant backlash across the country for
restricting LGBT protections. After the law passed, a number of
businesses, events, and performers boycotted the state. As a
result, then-Governor Pat McCrory – who had championed HB 2
– signed an executive order in April of 2016 that added
employment protections based on sexual orientation and gender
identity for state employees and affirmed private sector
employers' right to establish anti-discrimination and bathroom
policies for their own employees. In July, state lawmakers amended
the law to restore employees' ability to sue for employment
discrimination under state law.
HB 2 was a major issue in last year's gubernatorial race, in
which Cooper narrowly defeated McCrory after criticizing HB 2 as
bad for the state. In December, an attempt to repeal HB 2 was made
during a special session of the General Assembly, but such efforts
failed largely due to partisan disagreement over state senate
Republicans' proposed "six-month cooling-off period"
during which no local government could pass a new ordinance
regulating employment discrimination or public accommodations. Yet,
interestingly, the repeal bill that passed last week is more
restrictive than the repeal attempt that failed in December.
What does the new bill do?
The new bill (HB 142) expressly prohibits any state entity
except the state legislature from regulating the use of
multi-occupancy facilities (such as bathrooms), but it removes the
HB 2 language about who may use which bathroom. Like HB 2, the new
bill prohibits local governments from passing new ordinances that
regulate private employment practices or the use of public
facilities (as Charlotte had done) until December 2020, when that
provision will expire. This prohibition is not limited to
anti-discrimination laws based on sexual orientation or gender
identity; it extends to all local wage and employment laws.
What does this mean for private employers in North
Carolina?
Because HB 2 did not apply to private sector bathrooms, the
repeal of HB 2 has only a limited effect on private sector
employers.
Since HB 142 prohibits local governments from enacting local
ordinances governing employment practices and public accommodations
until December 2020, in the near term, employers will only need to
ensure that their employment practices comply with state
anti-discrimination and wage and hour laws. Nothing in HB 2 or HB
142, however, precludes private employers from adopting policies
that prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and
gender identity or expression or that regulate employee or public
access to their bathrooms.
Although there are no state or local laws prohibiting private
employers from discriminating against LGBT individuals, employers
should keep in mind that federal law may render such discrimination
illegal. For example, despite the change in administration and the
rescission of the Department of Education and Department of
Justice's guidance on restroom usage under Title IX, the U.S.
Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has not retreated from its
position that Title VII's prohibition on employment
discrimination on the basis of "sex" includes a
prohibition on discrimination based on gender identity or
expression and sexual orientation. Two EEOC commissioners have
stated that the EEOC will continue to pursue such claims as part of
its 2017-2021 Strategic Enforcement Plan. Several federal appeals
courts (including the Fourth Circuit) are presently considering the
issue, which may end up before the Supreme Court.
