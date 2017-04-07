On March 15, 2017, the Board of Governors of the California
Independent System Operator Corporation ("CAISO")
approved the 2016-2017 Transmission Plan, which is an annual,
comprehensive assessment of transmission needs of the CAISO system
over a 10-year planning horizon. According to the accompanying
memorandum from CAISO Management, the Transmission Plan
"provides a comprehensive evaluation of the ISO's
transmission grid to identify upgrades needed to successfully meet
California's policy goals, in addition to examining
conventional grid reliability requirements and transmission
projects that can bring economic benefits to consumers."
Section 24.4.10 of the CAISO Tariff requires that the
Transmission Plan be presented to the Board of Governors for
approval, and specifies that upon approval, "all needed
transmission addition and upgrade projects and elements, net of all
transmission and non-transmission alternatives considered in
developing the comprehensive Transmission Plan, will be deemed
approved by the CAISO Governing Board." Section 24.4.10 also
states that transmission upgrade and addition projects with capital
costs of $50 million or less can be approved by CAISO Management
and may proceed to permitting and construction prior to Board
approval of the Transmission Plan.
In the memorandum to the Board of Governors from CAISO
Management that accompanied the Transmission Plan, the following
key findings and conclusions were identified: (i) no policy-driven
transmission projects were identified as needed for meeting the 33%
Renewable Portfolio Standard state policy objective; (ii) no
economically-driven transmission projects were identified as
needed; and (iii) a review of previously-approved transmission
projects, given materially-changed circumstances underpinning the
original need for the projects, resulted in the cancellation of
thirteen primarily local sub-transmission projects in the Pacific
Gas & Electric ("PG&E") service area. Further,
CAISO Management recommended that fifteen projects in the PG&E
service area and one project in the San Diego Gas & Electric
service area be placed on hold pending further review in the
2017-2018 planning cycle due to materially-changing circumstances.
CAISO Management also requested that the Board of Governors approve
two reliability-driven transmission projects identified as needed
"to ensure compliance with [North American Electric
Reliability Corporation] and ISO planning standards," and
estimated the cost of these projects to be approximately $24
million. CAISO Management noted that due to timing and the unique
characteristics of the projects, neither of these projects had been
approved by CAISO Management in advance of the Board meeting,
despite being below the $50 million threshold established in the
Tariff.
The Transmission Plan and associated Board materials may be
found
here.
