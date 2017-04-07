First, a little background for those unfamiliar with the
wonderful world of the International Trade Commission (ITC).
Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 (19 U.S.C.
§ 1337) prohibits "unfair methods of competition and
unfair acts in the importation of articles ... into the Unites
States," including the importation of articles that infringe
various types of intellectual property. Companies can file
complaints in the ITC and administrative law judges oversee the
investigations. ITC investigations proceed at a much faster pace
than the typical federal court case—a trial-like evidentiary
hearing is usually held within 9-12 months. The administrative law
judge issues an initial determination, which may be reviewed by the
Commission. The decision can then be appealed to the Federal
Circuit. The ITC cannot award damages but can exclude articles from
importation and issue cease and desist orders precluding the sale
of domestic inventories.
This brings us to data security. As this blog has
discussed
previously, trade secret misappropriation claims are an
important tool to combat data breaches that compromise a
company's closely guarded secrets. And when you are hacked and
your competitors gain access to your trade secrets, an ITC
investigation could be a good option for preventing those
competitors from importing goods using your stolen data.
This is precisely the route taken by U.S Steel last year.
According to its ITC complaint,
U.S. Steel spent millions of dollars on R&D over more than a
decade to develop its Advanced High-Strength Steel (AHSS). But in
2011, hackers working for the Chinese government broke into U.S.
Steel's secure servers and stole its trade secrets, including
the formula for AHSS. The Chinese government then shared these
trade secrets with Chinese steel companies, allowing them to make
competing steel. U.S. Steel requested that the ITC prohibit the
import of such steel.
Unfortunately for U.S. Steel, its case immediately hit
roadblocks. U.S. Steel brought three claims against various Chinese
steel manufacturers and distributors: (1) conspiracy to fix prices
and control output and export volumes; (2) misappropriation of
trade secrets; and (3) false designation of origin of manufacturer.
Soon after the ITC instituted the investigation, the administrative
law judge suspended the case over jurisdictional concerns, but the
Commission
vacated the suspension, allowing the case to proceed.
The administrative law judge then dismissed both the antitrust
claim and the false designation of origin claim. This only left
U.S. Steel's trade secret claim, which the company
withdrew without prejudice last month. In a statement, the
company warned: "Today, businesses are more connected and
data-centric than ever before, so they are more vulnerable to cyber
theft. Whether the stolen data is proprietary trade secrets,
business strategy or personal data related to customers, when a
cyber attack by a state-sponsored actor is carried out upon our
corporations, the unbearable burden for response is currently borne
by the corporate victim. This threatens our nation's economic
health and our security."
However, U.S. Steel's case is not over yet. The Commission
agreed to review the administrative law judge's dismissals, and
at the end of last month reversed
the dismissal of U.S. Steel's false designation of origin
claim. The dismissal of U.S. Steel's antitrust claim is still
before the Commission, who recently
scheduled oral argument for April 20.
Whatever the ultimate fate of U.S. Steel's case, it serves
as a reminder of the need to secure digital trade secrets and the
option of seeking redress in the ITC when competitive products
using stolen trade secrets are imported into the United States.
To view Foley Hoag's Security, Privacy and The Law
Blog please click
here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Foley Hoag will present a 60-minute webinar onWednesday, May 3 at 12:30 pm EDT offering guidance for in-house counsel regarding the different types of intellectual property that may protect product configurations and packaging in the United States, and the interplay among these different forms of IP, their applicability, and their limitations.
Product configuration and packaging play an integral part in consumer choice and can often set a particular product apart from its competition on the store shelf. Because companies heavily invest in creating unique product designs and packaging that encourage brand association, business owners should also consider protecting those investments as intellectual property.
Join NECEC— the premier voice of businesses building a world-class clean energy hub in the Northeast—and Foley Hoag’s Energy and Cleantech practice for a not-to-be-missed discussion with offshore wind developers, leading public officials, investors and experts at the cutting edge of the Northeast’s emerging offshore wind market.
After decades of speculation about offshore wind’s future in the United States, the industry that has long powered grids in Europe has finally arrived in the Northeast. In the last year America’s first offshore wind project--off the coast of Rhode Island--started spinning and delivering power to the grid, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker signed into law a bill authorizing the procurement of 1,600 megawatts of offshore wind, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo committed to 2,400 megawatts of offshore wind off the coast of New York by 2030. Meanwhile, major utilities have announced agreements with developers to purchase energy generated from the projects planned for the eastern seaboard.
A federal judge recently ruled that America's largest Bitcoin service was obligated to provide the Internal Revenue Service with extensive transactional records concerning the financial transactions of its members.
The questions that BYOD policies seek to answer are these: (1) Who owns your device? (2) Who owns the information on your device? (3) What happens if that information (or the device itself) gets lost or stolen?
Privacy advocates in both the United States and Europe are urging regulators to take a hard look at the privacy ramifications of internet-connected toys, which are often conventional toys augmented by companion mobile applications.
He advises on handling internal data breach investigations; supervising forensic examinations and coordinating with law enforcement in investigations of criminal attacks; and regulatory investigations and enforcement actions by the FTC and HHS/OCR.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).