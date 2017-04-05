Two self-regulatory organizations that promulgate transparency
and choice standards for interest-based advertising (IBA) have
created new beta versions of their consumer choice tools for
setting preferences about digital advertising data collection and
use. The Network
Advertising Initiative (NAI) and the Digital
Advertising Alliance (DAA) tout that they are easier to use and
give consumers more choices, including the choice to opt out of
cookieless tracking for use in IBA.
The NAI and DAA claim that the new tools, which rely on
technology designed and developed by the NAI, are the result of an
ongoing collaboration between the two self-regulatory organizations
and make it easier for consumers to opt out of both cookie-based
tracking and cookieless tracking. In fact, according to the
NAI's press release, the new
tools are "the first to offer a technology-based opt-out for
both cookie-based and non-cookie technologies."
Companies engaging in IBA are now required to let NAI and DAA
know whether their tracking for IBA purposes uses cookies,
cookieless technologies, or both. The NAI and DAA have populated
their new opt-out tools with that information, so that when a
consumer uses the tools, they will be shown a list of companies
performing IBA on their browser. Each company listed has a
"(+)" next to it. Consumers who click on the
"(+)" will be shown a drop-down screen informing them
whether the company uses cookie-based technology, cookieless
technology, or both. Consumers may then opt out of both kinds of
tracking for IBA purposes. The tools effectuate the opt-out by
setting an opt-out cookie that advertisers must follow with respect
to both cookies and cookieless tracking.
Among other changes reported by the DAA and NAI, the tools'
interfaces are simplified. Further, the tools have
mobile-device-friendly interfaces, allowing users to log opt-outs
on their mobile-device browsers, and instructing users on how to
opt-out of IBA that occurs across apps on mobile devices.
For more information on the on the new tools, you can read the
press releases here (NAI) and here (DAA). You can access the
NAI tool here and the DAA tool here.
