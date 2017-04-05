Attracting commercial, residential and industrial development to
areas most in need of redevelopment or rehabilitation is often
difficult so municipalities are increasingly utilizing New
Jersey's Tax Abatement Programs, providing for Payments in Lieu
of Taxes or "PILOTs" to help with community growth and
progress in these areas. Under these PILOT programs, municipalities
are authorized to grant developers exemptions from traditional
property taxes for a set period of time to encourage them to make
improvements to property, or to locate a project in a distressed or
"blighted" area. Instead of property taxes, developers
make an annual PILOT payment to the municipality. The PILOT payment
is typically much less than traditional taxes, and is structured so
that the municipality receives more of a benefit than it would from
usual property taxes. Not only do these exemptions save a developer
in real estate taxes, but they provide an increase in the fair
market value of the property as a result of higher net operating
income.
Long-term tax abatements (NJSA 40A:20-1) may last up to 30 years
from completion of a project, are typically utilized for larger
redevelopment projects, and require a municipality to declare an
area as being in need of redevelopment. The PILOT is then set based
on a percentage of project costs or revenue generated by the
project, depending on the type of project. Short-term tax
abatements (NJSA 40A:21-1) typically lasting five years are used to
encourage rehabilitation of existing buildings and structures, but
can also be used for larger scale new construction. The PILOT
structure, again, greatly reduces the developer's tax burden,
and results in significant savings over the term of the PILOT
agreement. In determining whether to enter into an abatement
agreement, it is important to consider, among other criteria, the
type and size of the development, impact of local tax rate on the
profitability of the project, and the fiscal benefit added to the
community.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
We all do it. We all use multipart agreements, or structure transactions where multiple parties are agreeing to the same set of terms and conditions, or seek to bind remote parties to a unified set of obligations, because it makes sense to do that from any number of perspectives.
New York City is a fascinating and dynamic retail market. It is also one of the most competitive and challenging, requiring a careful and methodical approach to leasing to avoid potential commercial...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).