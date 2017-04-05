On February 9, 2017, Judiciary Committee Chair Bob Goodlatte
(R.-Va.), introduced H.R. 985, the Fairness in Class Action
Litigation Act of 2017 ("the Act"). The Act aims to
"amend the procedures used in federal court class actions and
multidistrict litigation proceedings to assure fairer, more
efficient outcomes for claimants and defendants." Rep.
Goodlatte issued a statement addressing the Act, stating that the
legislation would "keep baseless class action suits away from
innocent parties, while still keeping the doors to justice open for
parties with real and legitimate claims, and maximizing their
recoveries."
In its current iteration, the Act could drastically change the
landscape in class action litigation. The Act would apply
retroactively, so its effects would be both sweeping and immediate.
Specifically, the Act would impose considerable restrictions on
class action lawyers and plaintiffs in a few key areas:
Ascertainability: The Act would resolve the
current circuit-split regarding the ascertainability requirement
for class certification by requiring that classes be "defined
with reference to objective criteria" and, further, that class
counsel "affirmatively demonstrat[e ] that there is a reliable
and administratively feasible mechanism" to identify class
members and allocate monetary relief.
Uniformity of Damages: In addition to the
commonality and typicality requirements for class certification
under Rule 23, the Act would also require class plaintiffs to
demonstrate that each proposed class member "suffered the same
type and scope of injury as the named class representative."
Courts must undertake a "rigorous analysis of the evidence
presented" to ensure this requirement has been met.
Issue Certification: The Act would extend the
requirements of Rule 23(a) and (b) to issue certification, as well.
Any court granting certification on an issue must also
"include a determination, based on a rigorous analysis of the
evidence presented," that the action as a whole meets the
requirements of Rule 23(a) and (b).
Discovery Stay: The proposed legislation would
also stay discovery during the pendency of a motion to transfer, to
dismiss, or to strike class allegations. Yet, upon the motion of
any party, the court may forego the stay if it determines
"that particularized discovery is necessary to preserve
evidence or to prevent undue prejudice."
Enhanced Requirements for Class Counsel: The
Act would require class counsel to disclose any contractual or
familial relationship, outside of the action, between class counsel
and each named plaintiff. Class counsel would also be obligated to
submit to the Federal Judicial Center a full accounting of any
settlement, including the number of class members, the number of
class members who received settlement funds, the total amount paid
to class members, any amounts paid to non-class members, and an
accounting of the smallest, median, mean, and largest amount paid
to any class member. Until class counsel submits this accounting,
the Act prevents the payment of attorneys' fees to class
counsel. The Act also would require class counsel to disclose any
third-party funding of the litigation.
Immediate Right of Appeal for Class Certification
Orders: The Act would significantly expand the rights of
appeal after a ruling on class certification. Rule 23(f) currently
permits review of class certification orders on a discretionary
basis, and appeals of class certification are usually denied.
However, the Act would require the Courts of Appeal to "permit
an appeal from an order granting or denying class-action
certification under Rule 23."
The proposed bill will now make its way to the Senate for
consideration, where its passage is far from certain. Indeed, the
last class action reform bill proposed by Rep. Goodlatte failed to
pass the Republican Senate, despite House approval.
Troutman Sanders LLP will continue to monitor the progress of
the bill, including any revisions proposed by the Senate.
