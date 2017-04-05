On March 22, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced that his office reached a $540,000
settlement with Freedom Stores, a Norfolk, Virginia-based retailer
that sold furniture and electronics in stores near military
bases. Schneiderman said that the settlement will clear debt
and judgments charged to 257 soldiers from New York serving at
various locations across the United States.
The state claimed Freedom Stores used deceptive practices to
lure soldiers into high-interest contracts for consumer purchases,
which ruined the credit ratings of many of the service
members. The now-defunct company was investigated for
"deceptively selling them consumer goods at wildly inflated
prices" and allegedly locking the soldiers into revolving
credit agreements with undisclosed fees and high interest paid
directly from military paychecks or personal bank and credit
accounts to unlicensed lenders. Schneiderman said the
negative credit reports in some cases threatened security
clearances or ended military careers. Freedom Stores has been
sued in Colorado, North Carolina, and Virginia, and by the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau over the legality of its debt
collection practices.
The office found that the debts were aggressively pursued by
Freedom Stores, often with no accounting on whether payments
received were being applied to the debts. The office also
found that collection on the contracts was against New York state
law. According to the terms of the settlement, over 250
soldiers from New York will be contractually released by Freedom
Stores and its finance arm from their debts and related
judgments. The average soldier's balance was $2,100, and
some were as high as $8,600. The company will also coordinate
with credit reporting bureaus to remove negative trade lines
related to the contracts.
"I am proud that we were able to wipe out the debts for
hundreds of men and women who stand up for us every day," said
Schneiderman. "We will keep working to root out fraud
and protect our soldiers, who sacrifice so much to protect
us."
