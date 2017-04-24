In Merchandise Warehouse Co., Inc. v. Indiana
Department of State Revenue(Jan. 11, 2017), the Indiana Tax
Court rejected a Taxpayer's request for a sales tax exemption
for certain freezer equipment and the electricity used to power the
equipment. Taxpayer operated a food storage warehouse.
Food manufacturers delivered their products to Taxpayer packaged
and on pallets. Taxpayer provided customers with either
"slow" or "blast" freezing services.
(With "slow" freezing, products were placed on
pallets to freeze at their own pace in five to twelve days;
with "blast" freezing, specialized equipment froze
products within two days.)
Taxpayer claimed the freezing phase was the last stage of the
food manufacturing process. Therefore, it sought a refund of
sales tax paid for the equipment and electricity used in that
process in 2009 to 2012. These purchases were exempt,
Taxpayer asserted, under the Consumption and Equipment
Exemptions. Generally speaking, these provisions exempt from
Indiana sales tax transactions involving the purchase of
electricity or equipment that is directly used in the manufacturing
process. To qualify for the exemption, the Court explained
that Taxpayer (a) must "be engaged in the production of other
tangible personal property" and (b) "use its electricity
and freezer equipment as an essential and integral part of its
integrated production process." Opinion, at 6-7.
Taxpayer did not satisfy the "iron-clad rule" that
"without production there can be no exemption."
Opinion, at 7 (citingIndianapolis Fruit Co. v.
Dep't of State Revenue, 691 N.E.2d 1379, 1384 (Ind. Tax
Ct. 1998).) "Production," the Court explained,
"focuses on the transformation of materials into a new,
distinct marketable good." Opinion, at 7 (citations
omitted). But here Taxpayer did not engage in production,
because it "simply preserves the food products that have
already been prepared and packaged by its customers."
Opinion, at 8. Through its freezing services, Taxpayer did
not increase the number of scarce economic goods in the marketplace
– no "new, distinct marketable goods" were
created. Opinion, at 9. In addition, the exemptions did
not apply because Taxpayer did not use the equipment and
electricity as part of its own production process.
The Court held: "Merchandise Warehouse does not
produce other tangible personal property in an integrated
production process when it freezes its customers' food
products." Opinion, at 11. The exemptions were
denied.
