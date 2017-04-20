The Department of Labor's "fiduciary duty" Rule
continues to get more bollixed up. DOL announced a temporary
enforcement policy that will give a "free pass" for any
violations (a) in the gap between effective date and delay, or (b)
tardy good-faith compliance if there's no delay.
The Rule becomes effective on April 10, requiring among others a
fiduciary acknowledgement (even though full BIC contract compliance
won't be required until January 1, 2018). DOL published a
proposed delay for 15-day comment on March 2, with a broader
"merits" comment period extending thereafter. If
adopted, the Rule will delay implementation for at least 60
days.
Although the Bulletin provides some scant regulatory-enforcement
comfort, it does not alleviate any risk arising from the central
private-civil-action enforcement tenet of the Rule.
As we noted in prior posts on the subject, litigation to
invalidate the Rule is working its way through the appellate
courts, while legislation to revoke it is percolating through
Congress. And it's possible that a new "delay
rule" will meet with court challenges from the other side of
coin.
In a massive understatement, the Bulletin cites "concern
about investor confusion and other marketplace disruption based on
uncertainty." Indeed, the Bulletin notes that some firms
are contemplating investor communications that are
conditional: "We are your fiduciary, but only if the
Rule becomes applicable."
