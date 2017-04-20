On March 6, 2017, President Trump reissued the Executive Order,
"Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the
United States," with an effective date of March 16, 2017. The
previous Executive Order 13769 of January 27, 2017, will be revoked
on March 16, 2017, and replaced with this reissued Order.
The new Executive Order bans immigrant and nonimmigrant entries
for nationals of six designated countries – Syria, Iran,
Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen – for at least 90 days
beginning on March 16, 2017. The new Executive Order specifically
removes Iraq from the list of designated countries.
The new Executive Order only applies to foreign nationals of the
designated countries who:
Are outside of the United States on March 16, 2017;
Did not have a valid visa at 5:00 PM, eastern standard time on
January 27, 2017; and
Do not have a valid visa on March 16, 2017.
The new Executive Order DOES NOT apply to the following
individuals:
Lawful Permanent Residents of the United States;
A foreign national who is admitted to or paroled into the
United States on or after March 16, 2017;
Foreign nationals in possession of an Advance Parole Travel
Document, or other document that allows for travel to the United
States, such as a valid US visa stamp;
A dual national of a designated country who is traveling to the
US on a passport issued by a non-designated country;
Any foreign national traveling on a diplomatic or
diplomatic-type visa;
Any foreign national who has been granted asylum, any refugee
who has already been admitted to the USA, or any individual who has
been granted withholding of removal, advance parole, or protection
under the Convention Against Torture.
In addition to the above exceptions, the Executive Order
specifically allows for Consular Officers to grant waivers in nine
(9) pre-designated categories, including:
A foreign national who has been previously admitted to the
United States for a continuous period of work, study, or other
long-term activity and seeks to reenter the United States to resume
that activity;
A foreign national who seeks to enter the United States for
significant business or professional obligations and the denial of
entry during the suspension period would impair those
obligations;
A foreign national who is a landed Canadian immigrant who
applies for a visa at a location within Canada; or
A foreign national who is traveling as a United States
Government-sponsored exchange visitor.
The Executive Order also suspended travel of refugees to the
United States for 120 days.
The Executive Order clearly states that no immigrant or
nonimmigrant visa issued before March 16, 2017, shall be revoked
pursuant to this order, and that any individual whose visa was
marked revoked or canceled as a result of the January 27, 2017,
Executive Order shall be entitled to a travel document confirming
that they are permitted to travel to the USA and seek entry. Any
prior cancellation or revocation of a visa that was solely pursuant
to the January 27, 2017, Executive Order shall not be the basis of
inadmissibility for any future determination about entry or
admissibility.
The Executive Order instructs the Secretary of Homeland
Security, the Secretary of State, and the Attorney General to
review current US visa issuance procedures, determine what
additional information is required, and provide a list to the
President of countries that do not provide such information. The
President may then include these countries in a Presidential
proclamation that would prohibit the entry of appropriate
categories of foreign nationals from countries on this list until
the information can be obtained. At any point, the Secretary of
Homeland Security can recommend that countries be added or removed
from this list.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)
announced today that the annual H-1B quota for both the regular
65,000 visa petition bachelor's degree cap and the 20,000 visa
petition U.S. master's degree cap has been met for Fiscal Year
(FY) 2018.
Beginning June 6, 2017, the Canada immigration department will award points under the comprehensive ranking system in two new areas including strong French language ability, and having a sibling in Canada.
April 5, 2017 - Canadian Immigration authorities conducted the 8th round of invitations under Express Entry in 2017 and 58th overall, featuring a record lowest score of 431 and inviting 3753 applicants for permanent residence, under all programs.
The Quebec Minister of Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness (MIDI) announced a maximum number of 5000 Skilled Worker Program applications submitted on line ("Mon projet Quebec"), will be accepted for its intake period in 2017. The period of reception will be revealed at a later date.
Quebec immigration authorities have announced they will begin accepting new applications under its highly successful Quebec Immigrant Investor Program for a limited period beginning May 29, 2017 and ending February 23, 2018.
