The Affordable Care Act (ACA) has been one of the most sweeping,
and most divisive, pieces of legislation related to healthcare in a
generation. More ink has been spilled over enactment,
constitutionality, and repeal than any other government healthcare
program. With the election of Donald Trump, and a
Republican-controlled Congress, the repeal of the ACA is all but
assured. What isn't assured, however, is what will come
of the rush to repeal Obamacare, and what may come by way of
replacement. In this post, and in a series of posts over the
next year, we will examine the practical effect of the political
realities, and the effect that the repeal of the ACA and
potentially sweeping changes that come along with it may have on
healthcare providers.
So, where are we now? Donald Trump is set to be sworn into
office as the 45th President of the United States on
January 20. Both
the Senate and the House have passed the legislation necessary
to pave the way for the repeal of the ACA. At the same time,
the political winds may be shifting with recent concern for just
what repeal would mean in terms of healthcare coverage for up to
18 million people currently utilizing options offered by the
ACA. The next two months will be critical, as the final steps
are taken to repeal the ACA and any proposed replacement takes
shape.
The ACA was intended as
a market-based option, which found its genesis in early
proposals by former presidential candidate Mitt Romney to reform
health insurance in Massachusetts.
Complaints about the ACA have run the gamut, from what many
viewed as an inflexible expansion of Medicaid to the high cost of
ACA compliant plans on the federal marketplace. Current discussions
of what may replace the ACA seem to be coalescing around a
combination of
tax credits,
Health Savings Accounts and the
program advanced by Health and Human Services nominee Dr. Tom
Price back in 2015.
What we do know is that any repeal of the ACA is going to have
significant impact on the business of healthcare and beyond. The
ACA is replete with provisions that go far beyond the expansion of
Medicaid or the creation of insurance marketplaces. From a fraud
and abuse perspective, the ACA instituted a
60-day repayment requirement for "identified"
overpayments from government healthcare programs. Its repeal
will do away with that specific requirement and all the litigation
that has surrounded this provision. The ACA forced industry
participants to abide by numerous new regulations such as
prohibitions on new physician owned hospitals, mandatory bundled
payment methodologies and enhanced hospital readmission penalties.
And from a transactional perspective, the ACA drove much of the
consolidation and acquisition activity in the healthcare industry
over the past eight years. It's unclear what, if any, of
these changes will continue with any eventual replacement of the
ACA. Those changes will be critical, and the need for
industry participants to stay informed, and be prepared to adapt to
this rapidly shifting landscape has never been more paramount.
Over the next few months, our attorneys and advisors will offer
their perspectives on some of these change. We will endeavor to go
beyond the policy and delve into the legal issues –
regulatory, operations, and transactional – that any repeal
and potential replacement of the ACA will bring. We hope you will
join and
follow us as we analyze and consider the legal issues of what
could well be another fundamental shift to the healthcare industry
in the coming months and years.
