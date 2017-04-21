A federal Judge in Texas yesterday issued an order temporarily
barring the Department of Labor ("DOL") from enforcing
its much-publicized new overtime rule, just over one week before
the rule's December 1 effective date.
The new rule, which would have represented a landmark change to
the overtime rules under the Fair Labor Standards Act
("FLSA"), would have effectively more than doubled the
minimum annual salary threshold for the FLSA's "white
collar" executive, administrative and professional
exemptions. By raising the threshold from $23,660 to $47,476
per year, the DOL estimated that approximately 4 million workers
would have become immediately eligible to earn overtime premium pay
or have their salaries raised to the new threshold. The new rule
would also have automatically increased the new minimum salary
threshold every three years, starting on January 1, 2020, to keep
pace with inflation.
Underlying the decision was a case filed by twenty-one states in
the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.
Fifty business organizations also filed a similar case in the same
court just after the states had filed their case. In their
case, the states moved for a preliminary injunction on the grounds
that the DOL exceeded its authority in promulgating the new rule on
several statutory and constitutional grounds. The business
organizations were also permitted to present certain of their
arguments in supporting the states' motion for a preliminary
injunction.
In siding with the states, District Judge Amos Mazzant held that
the plain language of the FLSA is clear in defining the type of
employees who qualify for the white collar overtime
exemptions. Judge Mazzant explained that Congress defined the
"white collar" exemptions based on an employee's
duties, not on his or her salary. Judge Mazzant concluded
that, "Congress did not intend salary to categorically exclude
an employee with [exempt] duties from the exemption." The
Judge explicitly challenged the authority of the DOL to condition
the white collar exemptions on any salary requirement, declaring,
"[i]f Congress intended the salary requirement to supplant the
duties test, then Congress, and not the [DOL], should make that
change."
Judge Mazzant also explained that the automatic increase
component of the new rule was unlawful. "Because the Final
Rule is unlawful, the Court concludes the [DOL] also lacks the
authority to implement the automatic updating mechanism."
Judge Mazzant's ruling is a bit surprising. Many
analysts thought that because he was one of President Obama's
first judicial appointees, he would have a tendency to side with
the DOL's positions.
Many employers had spent considerable efforts over the past year
in planning how to implement the new overtime rule. The DOL
also spent considerable efforts in planning how to enforce
it. For now, we believe that employers should put their plans
on hold, or modify them to reflect the new political climate.
We also believe that the rule's future is in serious
jeopardy. Although the DOL can certainly appeal Judge
Mazzant's ruling, by the time the appeal would be considered,
the DOL should be in new hands and focused on a new philosophy.
Even if the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals would expedite the
DOL's appeal, we believe it to be unlikely that the DOL would
ignore the political winds of change that will blow into
Washington, D.C. in January.
A final thought. Judge Mazzant's ruling put the
current salary threshold and all of the existing rules dealing with
the salary basis test into question. At the end of the day,
the DOL's aggressive approach to making more employees
overtime-eligible could backfire.
Benesch will keep you updated regarding any future court rulings
or actions that would affect the enforceability of the new overtime
rule.
