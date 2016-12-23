On November 14, 2016, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
(USCIS) published a revised version of Form I-9, Employment
Eligibility Verification ("Form I-9"). Employers can
continue to use the most recent version dated March 8, 2013 until
January 22, 2017. By January 22, 2017, employers must use only the
new version or face serious fines.
Form I-9 requirements were established in November 1986 when
Congress passed the Immigration Reform and Control Act (IRCA). IRCA
prohibits employers from hiring people, including U.S. citizens,
for employment in the United States without verifying their
identity and employment authorization using Form I-9.
Among the changes in the new version, Section 1 asks for
"other last names used" rather than "other names
used," and streamlines certification for certain foreign
nationals. The revised Form I-9 is easier to complete using a
computer. Enhancements include drop-down lists and calendars for
filling in dates, on-screen instructions for each blank item, easy
access to the full instructions, and an option to clear the form
and start over.
Additionally, prompts have been added to ensure the information
is entered correctly, and now employers can enter multiple
preparers and translators. There is a dedicated area for including
all additional information rather than having to add it in the
margins. There is also a supplemental page for the
preparer/translator. When the employer prints the completed form, a
quick response (QR) code is automatically generated, which can be
read by most QR readers and may be used to streamline audit
processes.
The instructions have been separated from the form, consistent
with other USCIS forms, and include specific instructions for
completing each field.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Multistate employers with headquarters located outside California may wake up to a rude surprise on January 1, 2017, as a result of a new California Labor Code law affecting their employment agreements with California employees.
Today, the IRS announced (see Notice 2016-70) an extension to the distribution (but not filing) deadline for the Affordable Care Act reporting requirements set forth in Sections 6055 and 6056 of the Internal Revenue Code.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).