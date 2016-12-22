Most Read Contributor in United States, November 2016
I had three clients in three states (one near the Pacific Ocean,
one in the Midwest, and one in the middle Atlantic) all reach out
to me with a variation of the same question concerning service
and/or companion animals: what happens if the resident is not
disabled but still seeks an emotional support animal? Does
management have to approve that request?
The fact pattern typically comes up when a resident or an
applicant submits a reasonable accommodation request. And that
accommodation request is verified by someone who writes that John
Resident or Ann Applicant "would benefit from" an
emotional support animal. The verification does not state that John
or Ann is "disabled" and there is nothing that would
otherwise make management aware that John or Ann has a
disability.
In such a circumstance, management does not have to approve the
emotional support animal. The whole point of service or emotional
support animals is to assist our disabled residents so they can
obtain the full benefits of their housing. If you do not have a
disability, you do not qualify for an emotional support animal.
To be sure, I am not writing that you cannot necessarily have an
animal. Indeed, our industry is turning more pet friendly these
days and many properties welcome pets. And yes, we welcome your pet
rent and pet fees.
Now, when I see a verification such as I have described above,
my response will typically note that while we cannot approve your
request at this time based on the information provided, we will, of
course, review any supplemental information a resident may wish to
provide.
Although I continue to see an explosion of purported medical
verifications come via the internet (in which someone pays $69.99
or even more if you want a rush), please know that there is
absolutely no requirement in the law that Rover or Fluffy be on
some national animal registry or receive a fancy certificate. Those
websites are just money makers for the people who collect the
credit card payments.
Bottom line: if you are legitimately disabled and need a service
or emotional support animal, have your treating medical
professional write a note confirming you are disabled and there is
a need (or nexus) for your animal. That's all. Many management
companies have a form you can use. But if you are just trying to
game the system and get a verification over the internet in an
effort to avoid pet rent or pet fees, don't be surprised if
management pushes back. Make sense?
Just A Thought.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).