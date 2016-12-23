Congress Excepts Mid-Build and Cancer Hospitals from BBA
Site-Neutral Payment Policies
The 21st Century Cures Act signed into law on December 13, 2016
is gaining significant attention as landmark legislation promoting
medical innovation. But the massive Cures Act goes much further and
includes some relief (though not a complete cure) for certain
hospitals impacted by the site-neutral payment policies of Section
603 of the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 (BBA). The Cures Act
incorporates provisions of the
Helping Hospitals Improve Patient Care Act passed by the House
in June. Section 603 addresses the differential in reimbursement to
providers based on whether a location is operated as a
provider-based hospital department, paid under the higher Hospital
Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) rates, or a
freestanding facility paid under applicable Medicare Part B payment
systems. Under the
BBA and CY 2017 OPPS Rule, only "excepted" off-campus
departments may bill under the OPPS effective January 1, 2017.
Relief for Departments of Cancer Hospitals
Off-campus departments of certain cancer hospitals may qualify
as excepted hospitals if they submit a provider-based attestation
within 60 days of enactment of the Cures Act or, in the case of new
departments, within 60 days after the date provider-based
requirements are satisfied.
Relief for Mid-Build Departments
Hospital departments that satisfy the mid-build requirements of
the Cures Act will be excepted from the BBA's site-neutral
reimbursement policy starting January 1, 2018. To qualify as
"mid-build," the provider must have had a binding written
agreement for the actual construction of the off-campus department
with an outside unrelated party by November 2, 2015. Additionally,
the provider must satisfy the following requirements:
Submit a provider-based attestation (pursuant to 42 C.F.R. Sec.
413.65) within 60 days of the Cures Act's enactment;
Include the department as part of the provider on its CMS 855A
enrollment form; and
Submit a written certification (for receipt by the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services [HHS] not later than 60
days after the Cures Act's enactment) from the chief executive
officer or chief operating officer of the provider that the
department met the mid-build requirement on November 2, 2015.
Qualifying hospitals will be subject to site-neutral payments in
2017 but can bill under the OPPS starting January 1, 2018. The
legislation requires HHS to audit each hospital department's
compliance with the mid-build requirements no later than December
31, 2018.
New Measures Furthering Payment Neutrality and
Transparency
The Cures Act contains further provisions addressing payment
neutrality and transparency. Section 4012 directs the Centers for
Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to create a searchable
internet website for Medicare beneficiaries to compare the expenses
and out-of-pocket costs of surgeries in ambulatory surgery centers
with those in outpatient departments. And Section 15001 requires
CMS to develop HCPCS codes (used for outpatient services)
associated with 10 surgical MS-DRGs (used for inpatient services)
that commonly have a one-day hospital stay. This will enable CMS to
develop a crosswalk identifying surgeries appropriate for
site-neutral payment between inpatient and outpatient settings.
So, while the Cures Act introduces relief from Section 603 for
certain hospitals, further scrutiny of site-of-service payment
rates is on the horizon. Stay tuned for updates and details on
additional provider-focused provisions of the Cures Act.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
