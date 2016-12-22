The OCC's chartering authority includes the authority to
charter "special purpose national banks", for example
trust banks and credit card banks. A special purpose national bank
must conduct at least one of the following functions: fiduciary
activities, receiving deposits, paying cheques, or lending money.
Fintech entities engaging in such activities would be granted the
option to apply for a special purpose national bank charter. There
is currently no equivalent concept in Canada to "special
purpose national banks" and the Bank Act generally
treats banks that are chartered in Canada that engage in limited
activities in the same manner as those who are full service
banks.
Fintech activity in the US is currently subject to a number of
state laws, including state money transmission laws, in addition to
federal laws. Subject to constitutional limitations, a federal
Fintech charter could result in the application of federal rather
than state law in some areas, and is therefore seen as a welcome
option by some Fintech entities seeking a more streamlined
regulatory regime. Similarly in Canada, Fintech activity can be
subject to both federal and provincial law, making for, in some
cases, a fairly complex regulatory regime.
For its part, the OCC stated in the OCC Paper that it believes
it is in the public interest to consider granting special purpose
national bank charters to Fintech entities who wish to apply for
such, as it would (a) help ensure that Fintech entities are
operated in a safe and sound manner, i.e. are held to rigorous
standards of safety and soundness, fair access, and fair treatment
of customers, (b) promote consistency in the application of law and
regulation and ensure that consumers are treated fairly across the
United States, and (c) provide a path for Fintech companies to
become national banks, which the OCC believes could enhance the
banking system's strength by encouraging Fintech entities to
explore new ways to promote fair access and financial inclusion and
innovate responsibly.
Supervisory Expectations
The OCC acknowledged that Fintech companies' business models
vary widely and that therefore each application should be reviewed
individually. However, it also identified fairly strict baseline
supervisory expectations for any entity seeking a special purpose
national charter:
A robust and well developed business plan;
A governance structure appropriate for the risk and complexity
of the entity's proposed products, services, and activities
(including staff with the necessary expertise and financial acumen,
an appropriate risk management framework, and an active and
prominent role for the board of directors);
Capital and liquidity requirements;
A strong compliance infrastructure (including with respect to
consumer protection and anti-money laundering compliance
matters);
A financial inclusion plan demonstrating how the entity plans
to respond to the needs of the community; and
Recovery and resolution planning addressing how the entity
would identify, and respond to, severe stress.
The OCC indicated that it would work with each applicant to
develop and tailor supervisory standards to each applicant, based
on the applicant's circumstances including its size, business
model, complexity and risk profile.
Comments on the OCC Paper are due January 15, 2017. Further
developments in respect of the US national Fintech charter proposal
are no doubt worth watching closely, as an example of how
regulators around the world continue to grapple with the best way
to regulate and promote Fintech activity in their jurisdictions in
a manner that accords with their existing regulatory structure.
