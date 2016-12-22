CMS has developed a variety of Medicare value-based payment
models that tie payments to quality and efficiency metrics, and the
importance of such models to physicians will increase under the new
Quality Payment Program. The Government Accountability Office
cautions, however, that small and rural physician practices face a
number of unique challenges when participating in value-based
payment models. A recent GAO
report catalogues five particular areas of concern for small
and rural physician practices, based on a literature review and
stakeholder interviews:
Financial resources and risk management
Limited ability to take on financial
risk because of relatively fewer financial resources/reserves
High costs of initial and ongoing
investments for participation
Difficulties recovering investments
in a timely manner
Health IT and data
Difficulties with data system
interoperability and limited ability to access data outside of the
practices' own systems
Difficulties with training staff
regarding electronic health record systems and with needed data
entry, management, and analysis
Population health management care delivery
Patient preferences and geographic
location affect ability to implement population health management
care delivery and account for total care cost
Provider resistance to making
adjustments needed for population health management care
delivery
Quality and efficiency performance measurement and
reporting
Difficulties with receiving timely
performance feedback
Misalignment of quality measures
between various value-based payment models and payers
Performance measurement accuracy for
practices with few Medicare patients
Effects of model participation and managing compliance with
requirements
Difficulties maintaining practice
independence
Limited staff and physician time to
complete required administrative duties
Difficulties with understanding and
managing compliance with terms of fraud and abuse law waivers
Difficulties monitoring regulatory
changes and complying with multiple value-based payment model
requirements
The GAO notes that some small and rural practices have access to
organizations that can help with challenges to participating in
value-based payment models, including partner organizations that
will share in financial risk. Nevertheless, small and rural
practices may have financial resource limitations that prevent them
from hiring organizations that can best assist them with
participation.
