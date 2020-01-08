Withers KhattarWong LLP, the Singapore office of international
law firm Withers, has boosted its Technology and Intellectual
Property (IP) capabilities in Singapore with the hire of partner
Jonathan Kok. Jonathan joins Withers from RHTLaw Taylor Wessing,
where he was the Head of its Intellectual Property & Technology
Practice. He will be joined by his team which includes Joyce Lee
(Senior Associate) and Eileen Ng (Patent Associate).
The hire of Jonathan and his team provides strong leadership and
growth for Withers tech in Asia. Withers tech is a comprehensive
legal offering designed to meet the unique needs of tech
entrepreneurs, investors and high-growth technology companies
across different industries globally. The team works with a number
of major clients in Asia, including Grab, PCCW, In3Bio,
Entrepreneur First and Infocus Asia.
As a senior Technology and IP transactions lawyer, Jonathan has
over two decades of experience advising clients on the
registration, protection and commercialisation of their IP and
technology assets for business growth and expansion. He also
advises on the data protection and cross-border transfer of data
for clients. He represents clients across high-growth technology
sectors, including life sciences; technology, media and
entertainment; and education. He is one of the early practitioners
in Singapore to focus his practice on technology sectors and has
assisted many start-ups from early-stage to maturing into an
established presence in the Asian region.
Beyond being one of the few lawyers in Singapore with expertise
in digital media and entertainment law, Jonathan works closely with
the Action Community for Entrepreneurship, the private sector-led
organisation that drives entrepreneurship and innovation in
Singapore, to support tech start-ups and is actively involved in
SGTech, the premier trade association for the tech industry in
Singapore. He is also listed in Chambers, The Legal 500, Asialaw
Leading Lawyers, WTR 1000 and Who's Who Legal for his expertise
in IP, franchise, telecoms, media and technology.
James Shaw, head of the Withers tech team, comments:
“Jonathan’s hire is a really important step in the
strategic growth of Withers tech in SE Asia. In a fragmented legal
sector, this demonstrates our commitment to the ecosystem and
support for clients and Jonathan is exactly the right person to
drive forward our activities in the region. SE Asia is positioning
itself as a leading source of disruption in the global tech market
and we see clients with a real hunger for focused expert advice on
key specialist areas with global reach, such as data privacy, SaaS,
life sciences and direct investment in innovative technology
assets.”
Jonathan adds: “Withers is building a really strong
international offering for technology and new media entrepreneurs
and their businesses. The firm’s sectoral focuses on
technology, sports, brands, food and beverage and education are
also highly synergistic with my practice. I am very excited about
playing a pivotal role in building an advice hub for the region
that can offer technology clients a full range of transactional, IP
and personal legal advice.”
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.