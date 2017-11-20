Prior to this decision, to be considered dishonest to the
criminal standard, individuals' actions needed to be dishonest
according to the objective standards of the ordinary reasonable and
honest person, and, if so, they themselves had to have appreciated
that to be the case
Now, as a consequence of Ivey, the Court has raised the prospect
of individuals being found to have been "dishonest" even
though they themselves believed in the propriety of their
actions.
The Court's decision also confirmed that dishonesty is not a
necessary element of the offence of "cheating" at
gambling under section 42 of the Gambling Act 2005.
Facts
The case centred on the "edge-sorting" technique that
the renowned poker player Phil Ivey deployed at a Genting's
casino, "Crockfords", to make approximately £7.7
million in winnings playing the card game "Punto Banco".
Edge-sorting takes advantage of the fact that some playing card
decks are machine-cut with marginally more or less of the back-face
design print along the left than the right edge of the cards,
resulting in an asymmetric pattern on the back of the cards. By
claiming superstition, Ivey and his associate were able to get the
dealer at Crockfords to turn over certain cards differently from
the others, resulting in them being rotated 180 degrees, and
allowing them to be identified once the deck was dealt again.
Knowing that a particular face-down card is one of a handful of
cards of particular value significantly increased Ivey's
chances of winning subsequent hands.
On working out the secret to Ivey's success, the casino
argued that "edge-sorting" amounted to
"cheating" and so made the resultant winnings
irrecoverable based on Ivey having breached an implied term of the
betting contract, or alternatively because they were the proceeds
of crime. Ivey therefore issued a claim to recover his
winnings.
The principal questions before the Supreme Court were:
whether "cheating" necessarily involves dishonesty;
and
if so, whether Ivey must be found to have been honest, given
that the trial judge had found him to be "genuinely
convinced" that edge-sorting was a form of "legitimate
gamesmanship", and not cheating.
Judgment
On the first point, Lord Hughes, giving the judgment of a
five-judge Supreme Court, held that dishonesty is not an element of
cheating, whether under the Gambling Act 2005 or under any implied
term of the betting contract.
On the second point, the Court concluded that even if dishonesty
were an element of cheating, the trial judge's finding as to
Ivey's views on edge-sorting did not mean that he had been
"honest". In so concluding, the Court disapproved the
second limb of the classic test for dishonesty set out in R v Ghosh
[1982] QB 1053. That limb required that a defendant must have
appreciated that ordinary people would regard his conduct as
dishonest. According to the Supreme Court, however, the proper
approach to dishonesty is as follows:
"When dishonesty is in question the fact-finding tribunal
must first ascertain (subjectively) the actual state of the
individual's knowledge or belief as to the facts.
"The reasonableness or otherwise of his belief is a matter
of evidence (often in practice determinative) going to whether he
held the belief, but it is not an additional requirement that his
belief must be reasonable; the question is whether it is genuinely
held.
"When once his actual state of mind as to knowledge or
belief as to facts is established, the question whether his conduct
was honest or dishonest is to be determined by the fact-finder by
applying the (objective) standards of ordinary decent people.
There is no requirement that the defendant must appreciate that
what he has done is, by those standards, dishonest.
Conclusions
Strictly, the Court's comments on Ghosh were not part of
the decision as the Court's conclusion on the first question
was enough to resolve the appeal. Nevertheless, juries are already
being directed on the basis that the Ghosh test no longer
applies. The Ivey judgment signifies a major change in the law,
although it remains to be seen whether it will yield dramatically
different verdicts from juries.
Notably, whilst the judgment removes the so-called
"subjective" limb of the Ghosh test, dishonesty is still
assessed on the basis of what the defendant subjectively knew or
believed about the underlying circumstances – as distinct
from what he subjectively thought about them when applying the
ordinary standards of others. Ivey confirms that it is
open to a jury to conclude that defendants acted dishonestly, even
where they may genuinely have thought that they were behaving
honestly.
