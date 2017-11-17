The Chancellor of the Exchequer's first Autumn Budget under
the new budget timetable, which sees the Autumn Statement replaced
with an Autumn Budget (and the Spring Budget replaced with a Spring
Statement), will be announced on Wednesday 22 November 2017.
This Clients & Friends Memo considers tax announcements which
might be made in the Autumn Budget.
Delivering a budget in most years would ordinarily be enough of
a challenge but with uncertainty as to what the economic and
political landscape will look like in the aftermath of any Brexit
settlement, the Chancellor will perhaps feel the pressure of
balancing various fiscal measures more acutely. However, this
uncertainty also provides an opportunity for the Government to
provide a renewed commitment to measures that will ensure economic
growth for individuals and support for businesses in the UK.
An abandonment or postponement of the previously announced
further reduction in the UK corporation tax rate to 17% in 2020
would be an obvious candidate for the Chancellor to announce in the
Autumn Budget. In an international context, there are some
expectations that the proposed UK corporation tax rate reductions
will be retained in response to the recently proposed changes to
the US corporation tax regime. In a domestic context, such a
reversal of a high-visibility commitment to lower headline UK
corporation tax rates would be difficult for the Chancellor to make
from a political perspective. Any additional revenue generated from
such a reversal is unlikely to justify the negative political
consequences.
This is symptomatic of the position that the Chancellor faces in
the Autumn Budget 2017 – facing calls for bold measures but
without necessarily having the resources to respond. Instead,
measures which redistribute the tax burden within specific taxes
seem more likely and palatable. Concessions or exemptions for
first-home buyers or those "downsizing" under the stamp
duty land tax regime might be funded by deferring previously
announced changes to income tax thresholds and further restrictions
on tax relief on pensions contributions.
It is possible that additional or increased investment
incentives may be announced, particularly in sectors where the
Government anticipates the adverse consequences of Brexit may be
felt most keenly. While it would add further length to what is
already the world's longest tax code, the introduction of a new
"Brexit" investment allowance would not be a complete
surprise, and has been contemplated by a number of leading
commentators . However, we anticipate the Government will be
cautious in providing any such "give aways" in the Autumn
Budget, particularly at a time when Brexit negotiations are so
finely balanced. Bringing forward previously announced changes to
the basis for increases in business rates seems more likely, if
less eye-catching.
The Office of Tax Simplification's report into the
simplification of the UK's VAT regime considers a number of
options for reform, including adjustments to the VAT registration
threshold. However, given the VAT regime's nexus with EU
measures, any significant changes to the VAT regime may be dealt
with as part of a likely "Brexit Budget" once there is
further clarity and certainty as regards the terms on which the UK
would leave the EU.
Notwithstanding that the Autumn Budget will be delivered in the
shadow of Britain's departure from the EU in March 2019, it is
also likely that the Autumn Budget will look considerably beyond
this point. For example, given the UK's lead in enacting
legislation denying certain benefits from hybrid instruments, the
UK might also undertake a similar role in relation to initiatives
focused on the taxation of the digital economy. In addition,
revenue neutral measures aimed at simplifying the administrative
burden imposed by UK tax system would also be welcome.
Finally, given the recent media attention given to perceived
"offshore" tax avoidance in the so-called "Paradise
Papers", some headline grabbing measures targeting some of the
more visible forms of assertive tax mitigation and any remaining
tax avoidance are likely. Such measures are generally well received
by Conservative Party back-benchers in the House of Commons, and
offer the Chancellor the opportunity to grab some favourable media
headlines. It may, in this context, therefore be an uncomfortable
Autumn Budget for owners of luxury jets.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
