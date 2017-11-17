Today's entry reports on a consultation on the proposed
Water Supply National Policy Statement.
On Monday, the government launched a consultation on the
forthcoming Water Supply National Policy Statement (NPS), the
document that sets out the policy on need for infrastructure
projects and their impacts that should be assessed and examined.
The consultation document can be found here and the
consultation closes on 22 December.
NPS proposals
The draft NPS is not due to be published next year and so this
is an unusual consultation (compared to other NPSs) in advance of
its publication. This consultation is not just about what the NPS
should contain, though, but also revisions to which projects are
considered nationally significant and should use the Planning Act
regime.
The main drivers for more water infrastructure are population
growth, climate change (specifically increased risk of drought) and
threats (from taking too much water from habitats that need it).
Basically, the people aren't where the water is so we need more
reservoirs near the people and more water pipelines from where the
water is to where the people are.
Like main roads and railways, infrastructure planning for water
is done through a series of five-year plans, in this case called
Water Resource Management Plans (WRMPs). Unlike main roads and
railways, the country is divided into areas covered by different
companies and so to get the water to the people there will need to
be projects across water company areas.
The consultation refers to a 'twin-track approach'
– the second track as well as providing more infrastructure
is more efficient use of water and less leakage. Interestingly, the
proposed approach for projects is to declare a national need but
leave it to the water companies to fulfil that need. Will that run
into the same problems as housing, where local authorities'
plans don't add up to the national need because they are no
longer mandated to provide specified housing numbers?
NSIP proposals
After dealing with the appraisal of sustainability and habitats
regulations, the consultation moves on to perhaps the most
interesting topic: the revision of what are nationally significant
infrastructure projects (NSIPs) for the supply of water.
The proposals are as follows:
adding an alternative threshold for
dams and reservoirs so that they would be either 10 million cubic
metres (mcm) capacity or increase in capacity (the current
definition) but could also be ones that would supply at least 10mcm
per year;
lowering the threshold for water
transfer from a capacity of 100mcm per year to either 30mcm per
year or 10mcm per year;
adding a new category, desalination
plants, that would either be able to produce 10 or 30mcm of water
per year; and
possibly adding another category,
that of 'effluent reuse', but threshold definitions are
sought because they are more complicated.
On all four fronts that means increasing the number of projects
that will have to use the regime, potentially by quite a lot.
100mcm water transfer corresponds to about 1.6 million people's
worth of water, 10mcm is about 160,000 (slight inconsistency
between paragraphs 56 and 81 on that point). The rationale is that
that is larger than the average population of a local authority
(133,000) and so is of more than local significance. On the other
hand the 30mcm proposal is about 500,000 people's worth, which
corresponds to the waste water threshold. Take your pick.
Whether or not these changes are made, however, the existing
thresholds will be brought into force on 1 January 2018 via this commencement
order. This means that the Planning Act 2008 will finally be
fully in force, nearly ten years after it was enacted.
Formatting note: the box on page 4 in the summary gives the
options above as I or II; the box on page 17 gives the options as
III or IV – someone forgot to tick 'restart
numbering'.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).