The EU's Article 29 Data Protection Working Party (which
provides independent advice to the European Commission on data
protection issues and helps develop harmonised policies for EU
Member States) recently published a further Opinion, which brings
its data protection (DP) thinking up to date with the technological
developments that have occurred in the processing of employee data
at work.
In light of this technology, the Opinion re-assesses the
challenge of balancing the legitimate interests of the employer and
the reasonable privacy expectations of the employee.
The Opinion sits primarily under the EU Data Protection
Directive (DPD) but also looks ahead to the General Data Protection
Regulation which comes into force for all EU Member States
(including the UK) on May 25th, 2018.
The Processing Technology
The technological developments considered include:
The substantial reduction in the cost
to the employer of data processing alongside the very substantial
increase in data processing capacity and power.
The availability of new forms of
covert employee monitoring such as smart phone tracking or social
media monitoring, as well as much less visible CCTV cameras.
The ability to monitor closely
greater numbers of employees who now work away from the workplace
(e.g. from home or elsewhere), which can spill over into monitoring
in a private context.
The Opinion highlights the risk that technology permits
employees to be tracked over time, across workplaces and homes and
by many different devices (smart phones, tablets, wearables etc.)
at very low cost. Without a limit on processing, the employers'
interests in improving efficiency and protecting assets might lead
to unjustified monitoring.
The Data Privacy Risks
The Opinion considers risk areas where unjustified and possibly
illegal monitoring may occur:
Social media screening both in
recruitment and while in employment.
Monitoring IT usage in the workplace:
such as data loss prevention tools, Unified Threat Management and
Mobile Device Management technology.
Monitoring operations to support
working outside the workplace: such as homework monitoring,
wearables (for health tracking), bring your own device (BYOD) and
mobile device management.
Employee time and attendance
monitoring used for unjustified reasons. For instance, security
access information used for performance evaluation.
Unjustified use of video monitoring
systems to capture and analyse employee behaviours.
Unjustified monitoring/tracking of
vehicles used by employees.
The transfers of personal data to
third parties (such as customers).
The international transfer of HR and
employee information.
The Working Party Recommendations
The move from analogue data
processing to digital does not change the employee's
fundamental right to privacy.
Employers can only collect and
process data for a legitimate purpose and under appropriate
conditions.
Who owns the devices that collect
employee data does not change the fundamental position.
Employee consent to data processing
can almost never be freely given because of the imbalance of power
between an employer and an employee.
An employer's legal right to
processing can only be invoked if the processing is strictly
necessary and meets the principles of proportionality and
subsidiarity. A data protection impact assessment should be carried
out before any new monitoring device is deployed to test both
necessity and proportionality.
Employers must tell employees clearly
and effectively what monitoring is taking place, the reason for it
and the possibilities for employees to prevent their data being
captured. The Opinion recommends consultation with employee
representatives as most monitoring has the possibility of
infringing private lives.
Proportionality means taking no more
data than is strictly necessary. For instance, if employee misuse
of the internet while at work can be blocked by filters, the
employer has no general right to monitor. Employees should have the
possibility to switch off tracking devices in certain
circumstances.
Data that is no longer needed must be
deleted.
Employees using the employer's
online work applications must have private online spaces available
to them within those applications, which cannot be accessed by the
employer.
General Data Protection Regulation
Businesses preparing for the General Data Protection Regulation
should take all Working Party recommendations into account as they
review their policies and processes.
