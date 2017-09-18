On September 12, 2017, the Financial Conduct Authority (the
"FCA"), the financial regulatory body of the United
Kingdom, joined an expanding line of international regulatory
authorities that have recently issued statements regarding initial
coin offerings, or "ICOs."
The FCA's primary purpose in issuing its statement, entitled "Consumer warning about
the risks of Initial Coin Offerings," was to caution
prospective digital token purchasers about the potential risks of
buying ICOs – which it described as "very high-risk,
speculative investments." Specifically, the FCA warned
potential purchasers to "be conscious of the risks involved
and fully research the specific project if you are thinking about
buying digital tokens." Among these risks, according to the
FCA, are the price volatility of digital tokens, the potential for
fraud, and the lack of a prospectus or similar disclosure document
for these types of sales. The FCA also highlighted that "most
ICOs are not regulated by the FCA" and that purchasers in ICOs
and holders of digital tokens are "extremely unlikely" to
have access to certain statutory investor protections under U.K.
law. These points, however, are balanced against the FCA's
further discussion of ways in which ICOs and digital tokens may be
subject to the FCA's rules and are certainly under close FCA
scrutiny at this time.
In a section of the FCA's statement that is more directed to
the businesses involved in ICOs than potential purchasers of
tokens, the FCA addressed whether ICOs are, in fact, subject to FCA
regulation. In this regard, the FCA's statement echoes the
views of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, noting that:
"Whether an ICO falls within the FCA's regulatory
boundaries or not can only be decided case by case. Many ICOs will
fall outside the regulated space.
However, depending on how they are structured, some ICOs may
involve regulated investments and firms involved in an ICO may be
conducting regulated activities." The FCA specifically
referred to the potential that certain ICOs may implicate the
regulations that apply to initial public offerings, private
placements of securities, collective investment schemes (i.e.,
investment funds), and the FCA's prospectus regime. Businesses
involved in ICOs and groups providing assistance to them should
note the FCA's admonition that they "should carefully
consider if their activities could mean they are arranging, dealing
or advising on regulated financial investments," pointing out
that certain activities connected to an ICO may constitute
regulated activities under relevant law. Moreover, the FCA
potentially draws under its regulatory umbrella the markets that
are often integral to the business plans of ICOs and digital tokens
by observing that ". . . digital currency exchanges that
facilitate the exchange of certain tokens should consider if they
need to be authorised by the FCA to be able to deliver their
services."
In a related update at the end of the statement, the FCA noted
that it anticipates publishing its findings regarding the potential
benefits and challenges of blockchain technology based on the
feedback from its discussion paper released earlier this year. In
the meantime, the FCA's statement today once again underscores
the importance for businesses, exchanges and other persons involved
in the ICO marketplace to work with experienced counsel to ensure
that token sales are structured in a manner that either complies
with, or is outside the scope of, applicable regulations.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
On October 18, 2017, Counsel William Thomashower and Associate Ryan Klarberg of Pryor Cashman's Intellectual Property Group will present a CLE lecture through the Clear Law Institute entitled "Trademarks, Domain Names & Cybersquatting."
Interlaw’s 2017 Annual Global Meeting will focus on the future of law, and features speakers who will facilitate discussions around the “new normal” in our workplace where change is happening at an unprecedented pace.
The program will feature three leaders of industry, including Hamilton Nolan (Senior Writer of Deadspin); John Alber (ILTA Futurist and Retired Bryan Cave Partner); and Albie Bollard (McKinsey Global Institute), who will provide insightful commentary on workforce composition, the future of business, innovative design thinking, and the effects of exponential change, among other topics. We hope that these interactive discussions will fascinate and scintillate our delegates in contemplating the future workplace and the future of law.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).