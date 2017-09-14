In early 2016, a European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) case
(Barbulescu v. Romania) attracted much publicity because
it appeared to give employers the green light to read
employees' private emails (read our original commentary
here). The decision in the original case has now been
overturned by the Grand Chamber of the ECHR.
Background
The case concerned a Romanian national, Bogdan Mihai
Bărbulescu. Mr Bărbulescu had been dismissed after his
employer monitored his work-related Yahoo Messenger account and
discovered that Mr Bărbulescu had used it for private
communications, including messages to his brother and
fiancée, which was in breach of the employer's internal
policies.
After unsuccessfully bringing employment claims in the Romanian
courts, Mr Bărbulescu brought his case before the ECHR,
claiming that Romania had failed to protect his Article 8 right
under the European Convention on Human Rights in relation to
respect for his private and family life, his home, and
correspondence.
The Fourth Section of the ECHR dismissed Mr
Bărbulescu's claim, who then appealed to the Grand Chamber
of the ECHR.
The Grand Chamber's decision
The Grand Chamber reversed the Fourth Section's decision and
found that the Romanian courts did not strike a fair balance when
weighing Mr Bărbulescu's right to respect for his private
and family life against the employer's right to engage in
monitoring, resulting in a violation of Article 8. In particular,
the Grand Chamber noted that the Romanian courts had failed to
consider:
the fact that Mr Bărbulescu had
not been informed in advance of the extent and nature of his
employer's monitoring activities, or that his employer might
have access to the actual content of his messages;
the degree of intrusion into Mr
Bărbulescu's privacy;
whether the employer had set out a
specific aim or legitimate interest to justify the monitoring
measures;
whether the employer could have used
less intrusive measures; and
the seriousness of the consequences
of the monitoring and the subsequent disciplinary proceedings.
What does the latest ECHR decision mean for employers?
In the same way that the previous decision of the Fourth Section
of the ECHR did not give employers carte blanche to read
their employee's private messages, the Grand Chamber's
decision does not spell out an absolute prohibition on monitoring
employees' communications.
Employers may monitor communications in very limited
circumstances, but if they are considering doing so, they should
take into account the following points that have been highlighted
by the Grand Chamber as relevant in determining the lawfulness of
monitoring employees' communications:
Prior notification –
Employers need to give employees prior notice that they may take
measures to monitor correspondence, and be very clear about the
nature and extent of such measures.
Degree of intrusion –
Employers need to consider whether:
only certain messages (as opposed to
all correspondence) need to be monitored and whether to limit both
the duration of the monitoring and the number of people who have
access to the results; and
it would be possible to carry out the
monitoring using less intrusive methods.
Legitimate reason –
Employers need to set out a legitimate reason to justify the
monitoring and for accessing content.
Consequences –
Employers need to consider the consequences of the monitoring for
employees subjected to it.
Safeguards – Employers
need to establish adequate safeguards for employees (i.e. employers
cannot access the actual content of the communications unless the
employee has been notified in advance).
Comments
This is an important case, as it sets out clear guidelines on
the factors that need to be considered by employers when monitoring
employees' communications. As a starting point, employers
should review their internal policies to ensure that they clearly
set out what is allowed in the workplace and explain that the
employer intends to monitor employee communications. They should
also include specific details of the nature and extent of any
monitoring, including whether the content of employee
communications may be monitored. A risk assessment would then need
to be carried out by the employer before any monitoring takes
place, addressing all of the factors highlighted above to determine
whether the proposed monitoring is lawful and proportionate.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
