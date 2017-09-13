Most people are aware of the extent to which technology has
become a key part of day to day life; you are probably carrying
more computing power in your pocket right now than NASA used to
send Apollo 11 to the moon. However, you may not realise the extent
of which modern technology influences every aspect of human
activity. An example of a previously low-tech area which is
accelerating into the smartphone era is that of animal
conservation.
Previously the domain of low tech equipment, with little
technology more complicated than a pair of binoculars or a radio,
recent technological developments have increased both the
automation and interconnectivity of conservation efforts, providing
crucial boosts in both scope and effectiveness.
The most obvious area of animal conservation benefiting from
increased connectivity is tracking and monitoring, both of animals
and poachers. Rather than spending their evenings scanning the
horizon and trying not to fall asleep, conservationists now use
camera traps triggered by movement or sound sensors to monitor key
routes. For specific animal studies, unrivalled footage can be
obtained using hidden cameras, which can be disguised as rocks,
dung or even other animals!
Once detected, animals can now be tracked using small, robust
and low cost GPS tracking systems, which can be attached to the
animals to allow migratory patterns to be tracked on a global
level. Instead of using bulky trackers or radio collars; it is now
possible to create a basic RFID chip that is small enough to be
placed upon a bee! Further, interconnected monitoring networks such
as the SMART system (developed by the Zoological Society of London)
allows conservationists to upload and share data on animal or
poacher movements.
In addition to uses in tracking and monitoring, technology can
also be used to actively protect animals. The problem of dolphins
becoming caught in fishing nets and drowning is well known;
companies such as Fishtek Marine are now producing audio deterrent
pingers to scare dolphins away from fishing nets, avoiding bycatch
of dolphins without interfering with the capture of fish. On a more
domestic level, thousands of annual bird fatalities can be avoided
by the use of bird safety glass, such as that produced by Ornilux
that incorporates a layer into the glass that is opaque to
ultraviolet radiation, therefore visible to birds but invisible to
humans. As a result, birds see coated glass as a solid layer,
rather than open sky, and fatal collisions can be avoided.
Of course, not all attempts to use technology bolster
conservation efforts are universally applauded. Options such as
attempting to clone endangered, or even extinct, animals are hotly
debated amongst conservationists; this is likely to become a key
issue as cloning technology advances. Plans by several biotech
companies to flood the illegal market for rhino horn with synthetic
horns, with the intent of supressing the demand for real horns and
thereby reducing poaching, appear to have been abandoned in the
face of a backlash from conservationists worried that this tactic
will not reduce (and may increase) poaching. However, whether
positive or negative, it seems likely that the influence of
technology on animal conservation projects will only increase in
the future.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Like most things in life, software breaks down. Not like, say, a car through old age or over-use, but from inherent errors. Bugs. Odd as it might sound generally software is too complicated to be perfect.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).