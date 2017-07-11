Employers and trustees have a statutory duty to notify the
Pensions Regulator if certain prescribed events occur in an
occupational pension scheme.
Some prescribed events do not have to be notified if certain
conditions are met e.g. if the scheme is fully funded on the
Pension Protection Fund (PPF) basis.
If an event occurs it must be notified in writing to the
Pensions Regulator as soon as reasonably practicable.
Civil penalties can be imposed for non-compliance.
Main sources
Section 69 of the Pensions Act 2004
The Pensions Regulator (Notifiable Events) Regulations 2005 (SI
2005/900)
The Occupational Pension Schemes (Employer Debt) Regulations
2005 (SI 2005/678)
Introduction
Under section 69 of the Pensions Act 2004, prescribed events in
respect of an eligible scheme and prescribed events in respect of
the employer in relation to an eligible scheme must be notified to
the Pensions Regulator. Broadly, an eligible scheme is an
occupational pension scheme providing defined benefits. The
prescribed events (referred to as notifiable events) are set out in
Regulations.
Notification to the Pensions Regulator must be in writing and
must be given as soon as reasonably practicable after the person
giving it becomes aware of the notifiable event.
The Pensions Regulator can impose financial penalties for
non-compliance.
Employer Notifiable Events
Employers are required to notify the events set out below:
any decision by the employer to take action which will, or is
intended to, result in a debt which is or may become due to the
scheme not being paid in full;
a decision by the employer to cease to carry on business in the
UK or the cessation of business in the UK by that employer (without
a decision having been made to do so);
the employer receives advice that it is trading wrongfully or a
director or former director knows that there is no reasonable
prospect that the employer will avoid going into insolvent
liquidation;
breach by the employer of a banking covenant (except where the
bank agrees not to enforce the covenant);
a decision by a controlling company to relinquish control of
the employer company or the relinquishing of control of the
employer company (without a decision having been made to do so);
and
conviction of a director or partner of the employer for an
offence involving dishonesty.
There are additional notifiable events in relation to guarantors
where a "withdrawal arrangement" under the Occupational
Pension Schemes (Employer Debt) Regulations 2005 is in place.
Trustee Notifiable Events
Trustees are required to notify the events set out below:
any decision by the trustees to take action which will, or is
intended to, result in any debt which is or may become due to the
scheme not being paid in full;
a decision by the trustees to make a transfer payment to, or
accept a transfer payment from, another scheme, or the making or
acceptance of that payment (where no decision to do so was made),
the value of which is more than the lower of:
5% of the value of the scheme assets of the relevant scheme,
and
£1,500,000;
a decision by the trustees to grant benefits on more favourable
terms than those provided for by the scheme rules, without either
seeking advice from the scheme actuary or securing additional
funding where such funding was advised by the actuary;
a decision by the trustees to grant benefits to a member, or
the granting of those benefits (where no decision of the trustees
was required) which is more than the lower of:
5% of the scheme assets, and
£1,500,000;
any decision by the trustees which will result in a flexible
apportionment arrangement (under Regulation 6E of the Occupational
Pension Schemes (Employer Debt) Regulations 2005) taking effect;
and
any decision by the trustees which will result in a scheme
apportionment arrangement (under Regulation 6B of the Occupational
Pension Schemes (Employer Debt) Regulations 2005) being entered
into after a statutory debt under section 75 of the Pensions Act
1995 has been triggered.
The Regulator's Direction
The Pensions Regulator has issued a direction stating that some
of the prescribed events set out above are not notifiable if
certain conditions are satisfied e.g. if the relevant scheme is
fully funded on the PPF basis. The direction can be found on the
Regulator's website.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
