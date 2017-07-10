Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has issued a consultation on
reforms to the Mayoral Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL)
He is proposing that the changes take effect from April
2019.
The most dramatic change suggested is that for hotel
developments, which will pay £140 per square metre in central
London and the Isle of Dogs. This equates to an increase of 98%
when compared to the equivalent section 106 charge in central
London. Office developments will be subject to a charge of
£185 per square metre, with retail being hit by £165
per square metre. Proposed residential rates are to be increased by
up to 60%.
The revised Mayoral CIL, known as MCIL2, is to help deliver
Crossrail 2, which is intended to transform journey times and
connectivity across London and the wider South East, and support
200,000 new homes and 200,000 new jobs along the line of the
route.
The proposed rates are set out in the consultation, which closes at 6pm on 7
August 2017.
It remains to be seen how long CIL, as a means of raising
revenue from development, will be with us. A report released
earlier this year, recommended significant change to the
current system. However, that report suggested that 2020 would
be an appropriate deadline for changes to be brought in. This was
to correspond with the end of the last Parliament. With the snap
election earlier this month, it is likely that any significant
change to CIL could be delayed.
Fergus Charlton, Legal Director in TLT's Planning Team, said
"It is hard to escape the reality that any increase in CIL
will squeeze project viability, and this will put more pressure on
the delivery of affordable housing."
