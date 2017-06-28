The CIL Review Panel's long awaited report: A new approach to developer
contributions was published in February 2017. A key
recommendation is that the Government should replace the Community
Infrastructure Levy with a hybrid system of a broad and low level
Local Infrastructure Tariff (LIT) and Section 106 for larger
developments. We will have to wait a bit longer for the
government's response which is expected in Autumn 2017.
We spoke to Roy Pinnock, Partner at Dentons about the review and
potential reform of CIL. His view on CIL: tweak it don't trash
it.
