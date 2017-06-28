Theresa May has provided a clearer picture as to how the UK will
manage the "settled status" of the three million EU
nationals currently living in the UK. The 15 page
document outlines the process and procedures that are to be put in
place in the future.
EU citizens will have to apply for inclusion on a "settled
status" register", should they wish to continue residing
in the UK post-Brexit, and be included in a specific Home Office
central database, whereupon an ID card will be issued to the
applicants.
EU nationals that had applied for the permanent residency status
before the Brexit referendum will have to apply again. This,
however, would involve a much more streamlined process and
applicants would not be required to provide information relating to
sickness insurance.
A £18,600 minimum income threshold will be imposed for EU
nationals intending to bring in a spouse to live in the UK; EU
citizens who have obtained the "settled status" will have
the same rights as British citizens and would therefore be able to
bring family members into the UK, subject to the income
threshold. The Supreme Court described the income threshold,
initially brought about in 2015 for non-EU spouses of UK citizens,
as "particularly harsh". It is rumoured that EU
citizens may lose voting rights and protection from the ECJ, which
would no longer have jurisdiction over the UK. However, the
document includes guarantees on UK pensions and social security
benefits.
A concession period of two years will be granted to EU nationals
during which time they will be able to gather the evidence to
demonstrate five continuous years of residence in Britain, as the
Home Office intends to avoid any "cliff edge" situation
where individuals have to leave their life in the UK without having
had sufficient time to make the appropriate application. The
cut-off date is yet to be announced. Any EU national that
fails to make an application for settled status will lose their
right to remain in the UK.
Despite Theresa May's expressed desire to avoid the
possibility of splitting up families after the triggering of
Brexit, legal experts maintain the terms of the settled status may
cause EU citizens to lose their entitlement to be joined by family
members, including parents. Understandably many EU citizens
will be considering revising any plans they may have had to come to
the UK rather than risk being caught up in a situation whereby they
a separated from family members with no hope of being able to
re-unite in the UK. This in turn may be damaging to UK
businesses as in some businesses the expertise needed may not be
able to be accessed due to the altered status currently enjoyed of
EU citizens and the resulting in lack of ease of movement from
Europe to the UK. The government has made it clear that it
will control immigration and will not be swayed by British business
needs. An attitude it may live to regret.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
