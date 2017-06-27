The full reasoned decision of the Enlarged Board of Appeal G1/15
(partial priority/poisonous divisionals) was published in February,
and is available here.
This note elaborates on the brief report which we published
here when the Order was published in November 2016.
It is clear from the reasons given by the Enlarged Board that
the "poisonous priority/poisonous divisional" proposition
is now dead.
The Enlarged Board has explicitly held that partial priority is
available in all circumstances, so that no mis-match of effective
dates can arise between a claim and the examples which it covers,
which was the foundation of the "poisonous priority/poisonous
divisional" proposition.
"If a claim in the later application is broader than an
element disclosed in the priority document, then priority may be
claimed for such element but not for all other elements encompassed
by the claim or claims. This principle applies for each individual
element disclosed in any priority document. It does not matter
whether partial priority is claimed for one element in one priority
document only, for a plurality of elements disclosed in one
priority document..., for a plurality of elements disclosed in more
than one priority document... or for a plurality of elements
disclosed in a plurality of priority documents... It is also of no
relevance whether one claim ... encompasses only one element
disclosed in a priority document or a plurality of elements
disclosed in one or more priority documents..." (G1/15,
Reasons, 5.1.3).
The argument, mentioned in our previous report, that there may
be a "special relationship" which would prevent members
of a parent/divisional family from being cited against each other,
was not developed by the Enlarged Board, in view of the above
conclusion on priority.
