The Turkish High State Court ("High Court") has
recently rendered its decision in which it reviewed the Turkish
Competition Board's ("Board") decision[1] regarding the allegations that
Roche had violated Articles 4 and 6 of the Law on the Protection of
Competition ("Law No. 4054") by way of engaging in
anticompetitive agreements and by its refusal to supply its
products to the complainant.
The background of the Board's decision, which has been
appealed to the High Court, can be summarized as follows: The
complainant, Corena, a pharmaceutical warehouse, alleged that the
export ban in the Sales Agreement that was concluded between Roche
and various pharmaceutical warehouses for the distribution of Roche
products ("Agreement") violated Article 4 of the Law No.
4054. Moreover, the complainant also claimed that Roche had
prohibited pharmaceutical warehouses from selling Roche products to
Corena.
In its evaluation of the allegation regarding the export ban,
the Board stated that the export ban may be evaluated under Article
4 of the Law No. 4054, as the ban would be considered as a resale
condition for the goods and services in question. In this regard,
the Board determined that it was important to ascertain whether the
restriction in question had any effects on the Turkish market
within the scope of Law No. 4054. Following its evaluation, the
Board concluded that the export ban in the Agreement only concerned
the sales of Roche products outside of Turkey, and thus determined
that it did not have any effects on the Turkish market.
Accordingly, the Board held that the complainant's allegation
regarding the export ban requirement in the Agreement fell outside
the scope of the Law No. 4054.
As for Corena's other allegation (i.e., that Roche
had prevented other pharmaceutical wholesalers from selling Roche
products to Corena), the Board stated that there was not sufficient
evidence to conclude that Roche had forced the wholesalers not to
supply Corena with Roche products. The Board also determined that
the complainant had failed to provide adequate information with
regards to the potential effects and the magnitude of Roche's
alleged conducts. Therefore, the Board held that there wasn't
sufficient evidence to substantiate Corena's claims. Moreover,
the Board also noted that the complainant's uncooperative
approach and its lack of collaboration during the preinvestigation
process had raised doubts concerning the merits of its allegations.
As a result of the foregoing findings and considerations, the Board
decided not to initiate a full-fledged investigation against
Roche.
Corena subsequently appealed the Board's decision to the
High Court. Following their review of the case, the High
Court's investigating judge and the prosecutor concurred in
their opinion and decided to reject the complainant's
application, as they concluded that the Board's decision did
not constitute an infringement of competition law. However, the
High Court disagreed with the opinions of the investigating judge
and the prosecutor in its evaluation of the complainant's
allegations. In fact, the High Court stated that it was evident
that Roche's actions (which formed the basis of Corena's
allegations) had an effect on the Turkish market. Furthermore, the
High Court declared that the evidence put forth by Corena in the
annex to its complaint petition had not been sufficiently examined
by the Board, and that the Board should have investigated the
claims more thoroughly instead of deciding not to launch a
full-fledged investigation. Consequently, the High Court annulled
the Board's "no-go" decision regarding Corena's
allegations. Following the High Court's ruling, the Board has
recently announced on its website that it has initiated a
full-fledged investigation in this matter against Roche[2].
Although the High Court did not provide concrete explanations or
expound on how export bans would have an effect on the Turkish
market, its judgment is nevertheless significant, as it may
introduce a new front and open up new investigative paths, thus
expanding the Board's established precedents on export
bans.
[1] The Board's decision
numbered 10-44/785-262 and dated June 17,2010.
[2] The Board's decision
numbered 17-19/306-M, which was announced on the Turkish
Competition Authority's official website on 6 July
2017.
This article was first published in Legal Insights Quarterly by
ELIG, Attorneys-at-Law in September 2017. A link to the full Legal
Insight Quarterly may be found
here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
