In Turkey, companies with foreign capital and foreign real
persons can purchase immovable properties (i.e., real
estate) as long as they comply with certain legal limitations
brought forth by the Land Registry Law No. 2644
("Law").
Articles 35 and 36 of the Law, in this respect, establish
certain restrictions and requirements on foreigners who wish to
acquire real estate in Turkey.
- Foreign companies
As per Article 35 of the Law, commercial companies that are
treated as legal persons and that are established in a foreign
country in accordance with the local laws of that country, are
allowed to acquire property and restricted real rights in Turkey,
so long as they fall under the scope of a certain specific
legislation (i.e., Law No. 6326 on Petroleum, Law No. 4737
on Industrial Zones, and Law No. 2634 on Incentivizing
Tourism).
Consequently, foreign companies, other than the ones
contemplating the acquisition of property as per the Law on
Petroleum, the Law on Industrial Zones, and the Law on
Incentivizing Tourism, would not be able to acquire property in
Turkey.
Article 35 also grants the Council of Ministers the right to
determine, limit, partially or entirely cease or prohibit the
acquisition of immovable property or limited real rights by foreign
companies in rem, with respect to country, person, geographical
area, duration, number, proportion, qualification, area meter, and
quantity.
- Foreign-controlled companies
Article 36 states that Turkish companies with 50% or more direct
or indirect foreign shareholding or Turkish companies in which
foreign shareholders, directly or indirectly, have the right to
appoint 'the majority of seats with management rights'
("Foreign-Controlled Companies") are allowed to acquire
real estate in Turkey to carry out the activities mentioned in
their Articles of Associations. Other companies with foreign
capital, which do not fall under this definition (e.g.,
companies with less than 50% foreign shareholding), would be
subject to the same process for real estate acquisition as a
company with domestic capital.
The acquisition of real estate within or near military zones or
military security zones, as defined by the Law No. 2565 on Military
Forbidden Zones and Security Zones ("Military Zones"),
are subject to the approval of either the Turkish Armed Forces
General Staff, the Provincial Directorate of Security, or the
Provincial Gendarmerie Command (collectively, "Security
Authorities") or the relevant Governor's Office.
The secondary legislation of the Law, (i.e., the
Regulation Regarding the Acquisition of Immovable Property and
Restricted Real Rights by Companies within the Meaning of Article
36 of the Land Registry Law No. 2644 ("Regulation"), sets
forth a clearance mechanism for Foreign-Controlled Companies who
wish to acquire real estate in Turkey. As per Article 4 of the
Regulation, to acquire a real estate property, Foreign-Controlled
Companies shall first apply to the relevant Governor's Office
with the documents listed under the same article. Upon application,
the Governor's Office will request information from the
relevant Security Authorities as to whether the immovable property
in question is located within a Military Zone (except for Special
Security Zones) and, if so, whether the Foreign-Controlled
Company's acquisition would pose a threat against national
security. The Governor's Office will then determine whether the
immovable property is located within Special Security Zones and, if
so, whether it can be acquired by the Foreign-Controlled Company.
If the immovable property in question is not within or near
Military Zones or Special Security Zones, the Governor's Office
will permit and notify the Foreign-Controlled Company to register
this acquisition with the relevant title deed.
This article was first published in Legal Insights
Quarterly by ELIG, Attorneys-at-Law in June 2017. A link to the
full Legal Insight Quarterly may be found
here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
The court has upheld a property owner's judicial review challenge of an order that required her to paint her striped townhouse white, on the basis that the local planning authority (LPA) did not use...
Since buying anything involves its own peculiarities, before buying property it is good to know before you buy a property, that some processes are not obligatory but are useful.
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).