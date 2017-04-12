BPR268 deals with the tax implications of an arrangement
that is aimed at correcting previous errors by a taxpayer. On the
face of it, the transaction appears relatively simple but further
consideration of the possible uncertainty that warranted requesting
a ruling reveals some of the complexities of it in light of the
specific requirements of the tax law. The ruling should serve as a
reminder to taxpayers not to underestimate the tax complexities
that even the simplest transaction may hold.
It is unavoidable where people are involved in a process that
errors will occur from time to time. A recent ruling issued by the
South African Revenue Service (SARS), Binding Private Ruling 268
(BPR268), highlights the importance of not assuming that the
correction of an error does not have any tax implications.
BPR268
The taxpayer that applied for the ruling forms part of a
multinational group of companies. A foreign company within the
group charged the South African operations (applicant and a branch
of a group entity) a fee for certain support services.
Initially, the group charge was invoiced to a foreign entity,
which then subsequently on-charged it to the applicant (60%) and
the South African branch (40%). From 2011, the arrangement changed
and the foreign entity that rendered the support services charged
its fees to the applicant directly or via the branch entity. The
applicant mistakenly believed that it was under an obligation to
recharge 40% of all its charges to the branch, which it did for the
period between 2011 and 2015. The applicant only claim a tax
deduction for the net amount of the support service charges (i.e.
60% of the charge from the foreign entity).
This error was only discovered in 2016. The proposed transaction
in respect of which the ruling is requested relates to the
correction of the above errors. The applicant and the branch
(co-applicant) will enter into an arrangement in terms whereof the
applicant will issue credit notes and reimburse the branch for the
fees erroneously charged to it.
The ruling confirms that the reimbursive payments to be made by
the applicant will be deductible under s 11(a) of the
Income Tax Act. A recoupment of the previously deducted expenditure
will arise in the hands of the branch.
Analysis and practical implication
The effect of the corrective payments received by the branch
seem quite obvious as it will recover an amount that it previously
claimed a tax deduction for. It is submitted that the reason for
requesting the ruling probably relates to some uncertainty around
the deductibility of the corrective payments. There reasons for
this uncertainty may have been:
Firstly, that the connection between
the expenditure (corrective payment) and the production of income
by the applicant is not clear. The outcome would suggest that the
payment were viewed as sufficiently closely connected to the
activities that generate income, even though no income flowed to
the applicant as a result of the corrective payments.
Secondly, if one considers the effect
of the corrective payments more closely, the taxpayer will only
now, when making the corrective payments, deduct expenditure that
relates to support services rendered to it between 2011 and 2015.
This may cast doubt as to whether the deduction may still be
claimed now (when payment takes place) as opposed to when the
obligation to pay for the services arose.
The ruling and brief analysis above highlight that a simple
transaction, such as the one in question, may involve certain tax
considerations that are rather complex. Proper consideration of all
the tax effects is required to avoid surprises when the tax
authorities take a closer look at the affairs of a taxpayer or to
be able to limit exposure to penalties, should a difference of
opinion arise. (April 2017)
