Of recent, KISCH IP has tasted tremendous success in the Supreme
Court of Appeal. In one such an instance, the court found that an
order amending the incorrect description of a defendant in a
summons does not amount to substitution of the defendant, in a case
where the summons was served at the offices and on the director
shared by the incorrectly cited party and the true defendant, while
the true defendant was clearly recognisable from the original
summons.
In this case, action was instituted by the respondents
(plaintiff in the court a quo) based on amongst others, breach of
contract, unlawful competition and unauthorised use of the
respondents' proprietary information. The summons served in
respect of the action cited the defendants as FOXLAKE
INVESTMENTS (PTY) LTD ("Foxlake") t/a FOXWAY DEVELOPMENTS
(PTY) LTD ("Foxway"). It later transpired that
Foxlake and Foxway were actually two separate legal entities,
despite their sharing a common office building, receptionist and
managing director. In reality the plaintiffs claim should have been
against Foxway. An application to effect amendment of the cited
defendant was granted by the High Court.
The defendant appealed to this decision and the Supreme Court of
Appeal's judgement, dismissing the appeal and clearing the way
for the plaintiff to continue with its action against the
defendant, was delivered on 1 April 2016.
The appellant (defendant a quo) contested that such an
amendment would amount to a substitution of the defendant, and that
Foxway would be prejudiced by this. It was further contested that
the two entities conduct business completely separately from each
other and are unaware of each other's dealings. The service of
the summons on Foxlake trading as Foxway was, according to the
defendant's version, a legal impossibility. It was thus
contended that the service of the summons did not interrupt
prescription and that the claim against Foxway had in fact
prescribed. This would have ended any further proceedings in the
action.
The respondents (plaintiffs a quo) however contested
that Foxway's name appeared on the initial summons that was
served on Foxway's address, that Foxway's managing director
had received the summons and that the proposed amendment does not
seek to introduce a new legal entity but was rather in the nature
of correcting a misnomer. Counsel for the respondents raised a
question to the court to determine who the real appellant
was. Was it Foxlake, counsel argued, the appeal would have
been brought by one party, in defence of an independent third
party's rights. Was it Foxway on the other hand, it was argued
that the appellant would have in effect conceded that Foxway was in
fact a party to the matter, for otherwise there would have been no
basis for Foxway to appeal the matter. This question was left
unanswered by the appellant.
The court found that Foxway recognised its connection with the
claim notwithstanding the error in the citation of the parties. In
Blaauberg Meat Wholesalers CC v Anglo Dutch Meats (Exports) Ltd
[2003] ZASCA 144; 2004 (3) SA 160 (SCA) it was stated that
"Amendments are regulated by a wide and generous discretion
which leans towards the proper ventilation of disputes and are
granted according to a body of rules developed in that
context." The court went on to find that prescription had
indeed been interrupted by the service of the summons and that the
amendment must be allowed to encourage the ventilation of real
disputes between the creditor and the debtor.
There is a Danish proverb that states: "Relatives are the
worst friends, said the fox as the dogs took after him." It
seems like sometimes, keeping it in the family, doesn't solve
all of your problems.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Liability under tort may spring up from the breach of a duty primarily fixed by law, and a breach of this duty is redressible by an action for unliquidated damages.
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).