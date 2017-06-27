On June 19, 2017, the Comisión Nacional de Hidrocarburos
(CNH) completed the Presentation and Opening of Bid Proposals for
the First Tender of the Ronda Dos ("Round 2.1"), which
was first announced on July 20, 2016. Round 2.1 attracted 36
bidders: 20 individual companies and 16 consortia, including
Petroleos Mexicanos, DEA Deutsche Erdoel, Talos Energy, Noble
Energy, Chevron, Shell, Total and ConocoPhillips.
Round 2.1 included 15 contract areas with an estimated four
billion BOE of dry gas, wet gas, light oil, heavy oil and extra
heavy oil located in the shallow waters of Veracruz, Tabasco and
Campeche.
Despite "lower for longer" oil prices, the auction was
quite competitive compared to previous shallow water tenders in
Mexico. For instance, only nine bidders competed in Rounds 1.1 and
1.2, and only five contract areas were awarded. In contrast, Round
2.1 had 36 bidders and awarded 10 contract areas. Many blocks
received multiple bids and one block had to be decided by the
tiebreaker bonus. The aggressive nature of Round 2.1 compared to
the prior rounds is indicative of the strong potential that the
international energy industry sees in Mexico.
CNH evaluated the bids based on proposed state participation and
investment factor. The results of the bidding process are shown in
the following chart:
License
Area
Winner
Surface
(km2)
Projected Volume
(MMboe)
Minimum Work
Program Units
Well Value in
Work Units1
State
Participation
Economic
Proposal
Investment
Factor (x)
Tampico Misantla 1
No bids
544
23.1
57,100
29,000
-
-
-
Tampico Misantla
22
PEMEX/ DEA Deutsche
Erdoel
549
44.1
76,200
23,000
57.92%
63.49%
1%
Tampico Misantla 3
No bids
546
62.2
78,500
29,400
-
-
-
Tampico Misantla 4
No bids
557
79.4
72,100
31,000
-
-
-
Veracruz
No bids
825
35.6
55,000
34,200
-
-
-
Cuencas del Sureste
13
Petronas-Ecopetrol
559
36.4
39,500
27,800
65.19%
71.18%
1%
Cuencas Sureste
24
ENI/ Cairn Energy/
Citla
591
7.1
46,400
35,000
75%
84.83%
1.50%
Cuencas Sureste 3
PEMEX/ Ecopetrol
586
18.8
40,800
25,800
20.10%
20.10%
0%
Cuencas Sureste
45
Cairn Energy/ Citla
562
56.2
43,200
27,000
75%
84.83%
1.50%
Cuencas Sureste
56
ENI
533
30.9
41,500
27,000
75%
84.83%
1.50%
Cuencas Sureste
67
Repsol/ Sierra
Perote
533
101.9
67,500
39,000
62.28%
62.28%
0%
Cuencas Sureste 7
Lukoil
521
73.8
61,100
31,000
75%
81.55%
1%
Cuencas Sureste 8
No bids
565
45.5
69,000
51,000
-
-
-
Cuencas Sureste 9
ENI/ Citla
466
40.5
80,200
31,000
37.27%
37.27%
0%
Cuencas Sureste 10
Total/ Shell
972
16.2
53,800
33,400
30.11%
30.11%
0%
Footnotes
1. Value per working unit is tied to the price of Brent
crude. For comparison, when Brent is $40 per barrel, the value of a
working unit is approximately $949. When Brent rises closer to $50
per barrel, the value per working unit rises to approximately
$1,030.
2. ENI and Lukoil came in at second place with state
participation of 55.14 percent, an additional investment factor of
1.5 percent and an economic proposal of 63.261 percent.
3. Murphy Sur, Talos Energy and Ophir Mexico placed a bid
with state participation of 64.75 percent, an additional investment
factor of 1 percent and an economic proposal of 50.150
percent.
4. Repsol, Premier Oil and Sierra Perote placed a bid
with state participation of 69.58 percent, an additional investment
factor of 1 percent and an economic proposal of 75.819
percent.
5. ENI lost in a tie, and placed a bid with state
participation of 75 percent, an additional investment factor of 1.5
percent and an economic proposal of 84.825 percent. ENI offered a
$20.5 million bonus, but the winner offered a cash bonus of $30
million.
6. DEA and Diavaz placed a bid with state participation
of 68.73 percent, an additional investment factor of 0 percent and
an economic proposal of 68.73 percent.
7. CNOOC placed a bid with state participation of 35
percent, an additional investment factor of 0 percent and an
economic proposal of 35 percent.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
