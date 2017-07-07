Mexico is a civil law country, meaning that the Mexican system
does not rely on stare decisis or considers case law as binding
precedent. As a result, the Mexican intellectual property statues
are significantly more detailed than their US compliments. Mexican
law recognizes only intellectual property that has industrial uses.
For example, Mexico recognizes and protects patents, utility
models, industrial design, trademark, trade secret, slogan, trade
name, and origin identification.
Any invention that is new and is applicable to an industrial
application may be protected with a patent (so long as the
Inventive Step Requirement is met). The patent must enable
something to be transformed for the benefit of man towards an
immediate satisfaction of a specific need. In other words, ideas
cannot be patented, instead processes that result in a final use
can be patented and protected.
Mexican law also identifies several specific types of inventions
that are not patentable subject matter. These include natural
items, computer programs, information presentation processes,
artistic or literary work, medical procedures, juxtapositions and
theoretical and scientific theories. Whether or not a product or
process can be patented under Mexican law can be a difficult
analysis, and it is generally good practice to retain a Mexican
intellectual property lawyer to assist in the patent analysis and
process.
The level of patent protection under Mexican law is, however,
limited. A patent may be used by anyone from the private or
educational sectors who perform experimental activities of testing
or teaching, with noncommercial goals.
Trade Secrets
Trade secrets are also protected under Mexican law. To be a
trade secret, the information must be "in reference to the
nature, characteristics, or purposes of the products; to the
methods or processes of production, or to the means or forms of
distribution or marketing or products, or the rendering of
services." As a result, information that is openly available,
obvious to experts in the field or required to be disclosed cannot
be considered trade secrets.
Like Patents and Trade Secrets, Trademarks are also protectable
under Mexican law. Trademarks can be protected if they are used in
business. Names, images, logos, or other symbols that distinguish
products are "trademarkable". A trademark, however, may
be rejected if the mark sought to be protected is comprised of
common, technical, or generic words, marks that lack originality,
isolated latters, numbers, or colors, frivolous variations in
common word spellings, marks that copy or mimic other marks or
organizations, geographic names, titles of existing art (if there
is no consent by the creator), and anything that may deceive the
public. It is always a good idea to retain counsel from a Mexican
intellectual property firm to assist in the registration of the
Trademark to ensure that the mark is properly presented so it may
be approved.
