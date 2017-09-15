Blockchains are commonly perceived to be complex and
difcult to understand. While the technology involves a blend of
several elements of computer science, the concept behind it is
fairly simple.
This article provides a gentle introduction to the most
important parts of blockchain technology.
What is a blockchain?
Using the example of a bank, transactions between individuals
are processed through a central authority (i.e. the bank), which
holds and updates a central ledger relating to those transactions.
Both parties trust the central authority and rely on the records of
the transaction in that central ledger as 'the truth'.
A blockchain removes that central authority. Instead, parties
transact directly with each other and the record book is not
controlled and updated by any single source. Instead, anyone can
hold a copy of the ledger and take part in updating and maintaining
it. This is known as 'decentralisation'.
A blockchain, then, is efectively a shared spreadsheet,
recording transfers of anything of value. Some are private and
others public.
What is decentralisation?
Each blockchain operates by diferent rules and is intended for
diferent uses. These rules are accepted by the consensus of
developers, contributors and users, and can change if enough people
agree, but no single central authority can impose changes.
Unlike a traditional ledger, a blockchain is not stored on a
central server. Instead, it is stored and synchronised across many
computers at the same time. This means that if a blockchain is
deleted from one computer, it is not lost forever and can be
restored from the copies held on the other computers.
Decentralisation also means that people using a blockchain do
not need to know or trust the other parties they are dealing with.
Instead, trust is built into the way the blockchain itself
operates, as everyone involved has no choice but to play by the
same rules if they want to use or help maintain a blockchain
– this is known as 'trustless consensus'.
How does a blockchain work?
A blockchain is comprised of a chain of blocks. Each block
contains a number of recent transactions, which build on and are
consistent with and verifed by reference to previous blocks.
Recording transactions within a block, and verifying and adding
the blocks themselves to the chain, involves cryptography and other
rules to ensure that the blockchain is secure and not easily
hacked.
Blocks are added by computers running special software, and
these blocks are separately confrmed by other users of this
software so that incorrect information is not added.
Once blocks are added to the chain and confrmed, transactions
are generally 'immutable', meaning that they cannot be
amended. Some uses of blockchains require you to download special
software in order to transact, while others allow parties to
transact directly with each other through web-based interfaces
without needing to download the blockchain itself, widening
accessibility.
Why are people so excited about blockchains?
Blockchain ofers a new method for people to interact with each
other directly in a way that is trustworthy and reliable.
Private blockchains and distributed ledgers in particular are
attracting signifcant interest and investment. The technology can
ofer instant settlement between parties without an
intermediary.
What is next?
As use of blockchain technology increases it will simply become
a backbone for transactions rather than a novel technology in
itself and the underlying platform will be irrelevant to users who
engage with others on it.
Recently, startups have raised signifcant capital using
blockchain technology to develop products and services intended to
make diferent transactions between parties faster and cheaper.
Blockchain technology itself is evolving too, to allow more
complex operations to run on blockchains, interaction between
blockchains and to address security and speed issues.
Blockchain technology has huge potential but the fact that it is
an early stage technology and is largely unregulated means that you
should carefully research and cautiously approach any potential
involvement with blockchains.
