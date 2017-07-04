Insolvency office-holders appointed under a law or by a
court outside Jersey will have no authority, as a matter of Jersey
law, to act in Jersey. It is normal therefore for an application to
be made for recognition of their appointment and authority to
exercise powers in Jersey, for example where there are assets,
documents or information in Jersey.
In every case, this should be done by way of a letter of request
from the foreign court administering the insolvency and the
applicant must consult with the Jersey Viscount's Department
before the application in Jersey is issued to ensure the order
sought is drawn in suitable terms.
In the absence of such recognition a foreign insolvency
practitioner will, as a matter of Jersey law, and regardless of the
position under the law of his appointment, be at risk of exceeding
his authority and be severely hampered in carrying out his or her
duties. In any event, Jersey recipients of any requests for
cooperation will usually require the office-holder to obtain
recognition and authority from the Jersey Court. If the
office-holder only seeks recognition at a later stage, his
unauthorised acts may affect whether and to what extent the Royal
Court exercises its discretion.
Statutory recognition
Insolvency office-holders from certain prescribed countries can
seek recognition in Jersey under Article 49 of the Bankruptcy
(Désastre) (Jersey) Law 1990. These countries are the United
Kingdom, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Finland and Australia.
The Jersey court may, to the extent it thinks fit, assist the
requesting court. It may exercise any jurisdiction which it or the
requesting court could exercise in relation to these matters. The
Jersey court must have regard to private international law, and may
have regard to the UNCITRAL Model Law.
In our experience, the application can be made at short notice
and where appropriate in private and ex parte. Some of the orders
which can be sought are the registration of the appointment of a
foreign office-holder, the examination of witnesses such as
directors of Jersey incorporated companies, administrators of trust
companies or bank officials. There may be a request for the
production of documents. The Court has exercised its discretionary
power to impose gagging orders on witnesses and injunctions over
bank accounts. The applicant may be expected to provide an
undertaking to pay the reasonable costs of third party witnesses
and to provide an undertaking in damages if an injunction is
granted. Although the implied undertaking not to use the documents
obtained other than in the instant proceedings without leave of the
Court is applicable, the international nature of insolvency
investigations means that the Court tends to permit the documents
to be used in other specified jurisdictions and for specified
purposes from the outset.
Common law recognition
The Jersey court may also assist insolvency office-holders when
requested to do so by the courts of non-prescribed countries, on
the basis of comity and reciprocity.
The scope of the relief available to such office-holders has now
been put in some doubt by the Privy Council's decision in
Singularis v PWC [2014] UKPC 36, on appeal from Bermuda,
which is persuasive but not binding in Jersey.
Parallel proceedings
Parallel winding up proceedings involving Jersey companies are
rare but not unheard of. As recently as April 2017, the Royal Court
of Jersey approved an application by liquidators appointed in
Scotland over a Jersey company to commence a parallel winding up in
Jersey on just and equitable grounds (see Re the E Trust
[2017]JRC060). However, much of the case law in Jersey is directed
at deciding whether Jersey or another forum (usually England) is
the best forum for one, single insolvency process (with
cross-border assistance given as necessary), thus avoiding the
costs and complexity of parallel proceedings.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
