Jersey: Funds Quarterly Legal And Regulatory Update - 1 January 2017 To 31 March 2017

Last Updated: 11 April 2017
Article by Niamh Lalor
Most Read Contributor in Jersey, March 2017

1. Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) updates

1.1 Jersey Private Funds

With the release of the Jersey Private Funds Guide (the JPF Guide), Jersey has introduced a welcome simplification of its funds regime, by providing for a single Jersey private fund product, to be called the "Jersey Private Fund" (JPF), as explained in our recent briefing.

The JPF will replace the three existing fund products that currently cater for private funds in Jersey, namely "COBO Only Funds", "Private Placement Funds" and "Very Private Funds". Existing COBO Only Funds, Private Placement Funds and Very Private Funds may elect to convert into a JPF (but are not required to convert, and if they do not convert, will continue to remain subject to their current regulatory regime).

The JPF, which can be offered to up to 50 investors, benefits from a streamlined authorisation process and will be available from 18 April 2017.

1.2AML consultation

As we mentioned in our previous update, the JFSC issued a consultation paper in September seeking input on the proposed new Funds section to the AML/CFT Handbook for regulated financial services business. The consultation closed on 25 November and on 10 March the JFSC published both feedback on the consultation paper and the final form new Funds section.

The new section provides additional clarification and guidance on certain aspects of the AML/CFT regime. It does not amend any existing statutory or regulatory AML/CFT obligations for funds or fund operators nor does it contain any new codes of practice – rather it explains the application of the existing AML/CFT framework in a funds context, gives fund-specific examples and provides clarity in a number of specific areas of complexity.

1.3 Amended Outsourcing Policy

In March 2017, the JFSC issued a revised Outsourcing Policy. As explained in our recent briefing, the Policy achieves much by doing away with the distinction between delegation and outsourcing that has historically been a source of confusion for registered persons conducting financial services business in Jersey.

However, it requires consideration by registered persons and non-regulated entities alike, including as a result of expanding the scope of the Policy by broadening the definition of outsourced activity to capture activity which in itself is not regulated, but may materially impact the provision of services for which the registered person is licenced.

The Policy contains broad exemptions for funds and fund service providers, provided that certain conditions are met.

New outsourcing arrangements entered into from 1 June 2017 must comply with the Policy. Existing outsourcing arrangements must comply with the Policy by 1 June 2018, although registered persons can opt-in to the new regime earlier by making the relevant filings with the JFSC.

1.4 JFSC 2017 Business Plan

The JFSC has published its business plan for 2017, in which it has set out its objectives and priorities for the coming year. This year, its main stated objectives include the following:

  • Focusing regulation on the greatest risks by increasing focus on risk-based supervision, progressing several high priority financial crime projects (including implementing an Island-wide MONEYVAL action plan and launching a National Risk Assessment in conjunction with Government) and continuing its public awareness campaign by providing financial education to the Jersey public on the potential dangers of high-risk investments and mis-selling.
  • Interacting efficiently and effectively with industry through the improvement of its digital channels, including a new website, the launch of a new beneficial ownership interface between the JFSC and the Joint Financial Crimes Unit, the establishment of an enhanced beneficial ownership register and the creation of a new Registry portal.
  • Facilitating market access, including the continuation of its Funds Regime Review (consisting of rationalising the private and unregulated fund regulatory requirements as evidenced by the introduction of the JPF Guide, reviewing Jersey's regulatory approach to public funds and considering certain exemptions and potential legislative enhancements), effecting local adoption of the Basel III set of international banking standards and continued consideration in respect of Jersey seeking equivalence with MiFID II.
  • Safeguarding its sustainability, efficiency and independence through the organisational readiness of its staff and enhancing its cyber and information security.

1.5 Beneficial Ownership and COBO consents

As mentioned in our previous update, pursuant to an agreement made between the Jersey and UK governments, the Registry is requiring all Jersey corporate and legal entities (apart from foundations) to confirm their current beneficial ownership and control by 30 June 2017 and has also stipulated certain ongoing obligations, which differ for entities that are administered by a trust company service provider and for those that are not. The information provided will not be available on any public register, but will be stored on a private register held by the Registry and will only be exchanged on request with law enforcement and tax authorities.

We also mentioned that the Registry replaced the COBO consent for each corporate and legal entity with a new form of COBO consent issued on the JFSC website on 1 January 2017 containing the additional notification requirements. A replacement COBO consent in that form applicable to each corporate and legal entity will be sent out with the annual return receipts (except for certain more complex COBO consents which will be issued on review and on a case by case basis), but was effective from 1 January 2017. The new COBO consent automatically replaces any existing COBO consent, notwithstanding that a replacement copy has not yet been received.

A link to the Commission's FAQs for TCB administered entities can be found here and those for non-TCB administered entities can be found here.

2. Other Jersey Developments

2.1 Changes to the Data Protection Law

In February 2017, the Assistant Chief Minister approved instructions to law draftsmen to repeal the Data Protection (Jersey) Law 2005 and to prepare new legislation to replace it, which will set out the new powers, functions and funding arrangements for the regulator. The proposal comes as a result of a desire to refine Jersey's data protection legislation, while ensuring that it meets the 'adequacy' requirements of the upcoming EU General Data Protection Regulation and the new EU Data Protection Directive on the protection of personal information processed for the purposes of policing and public protection, which introduce a number of new measures designed to strengthen the rights of data subjects.

The draft law is expected to be consulted on during the course of this year. We expect it will require data controllers to review their existing policies and documentation to ensure that they are equipped to meet the new standards. Although it is too early to know exactly what those standards will be, we are closely following developments and they will be reported on in our next update.

2.2 Jersey Digital Policy Framework

In February 2017, the government of Jersey announced the launch of a new Digital Policy Framework, which has as its objectives achieving a thriving digital sector, digital skills for all, advanced digital infrastructure, government digital transformation, robust cyber security and secure data protection. The Framework explains the government's new strategies for telecommunications and cyber security and announces work that is underway to enable Jersey to remain compliant with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation so that the Island can maintain market access to the European Economic Area.

2.3 Consultation on Online Register of Désastres

In January 2017, the Viscount's Department published a consultation on a proposal to change its policy on the Online Register of Désastres (bankruptcies) (the Online Register), such that details of désastres that have been discharged or settled shall be removed from the Online Register three months after the conclusion of each désastre.

The reason for the proposed change in approach is that it is considered that the current policy is not in accordance with current principles regarding data privacy or with the "right to be forgotten". It is also not in keeping with the principle of bankruptcy proceedings that aim to offer the debtor the ability to make a fresh start and be discharged from debts that they are unable to repay.

Currently there is a hard copy register and the Online Register. It is proposed that the hard copy register, which can be inspected at the Viscount's Offices, will continue to be maintained and will show all relevant information and as such the "désastre check" service will continue to be offered and carried out by reference to such register.

2.4 S&P's maintains Jersey's credit rating

In January 2017, Standard & Poor's re-assessed and maintained Jersey's credit rating as AA-. The report has recognised the Island's strong and flexible institutions, wealthy economy and considerable flexible buffers, and expects that over the next two years the risks to Jersey's financial sector and its fiscal performance, particularly following Brexit, will be balanced by its still-significant economic resilience.

2.5 Jersey Brexit Report

In January 2017, the Minister for External Relations lodged a report on the steps that have been taken by the Jersey government since the UK's 23 June 2016 referendum, which have included the following:

  • Issued a report on 27th June 2016 setting out the objective of preserving the substance of Jersey's relationship with the UK and, as far as possible, the substance of the benefits of its relationship with the EU as set out under Protocol 3 of the UK's 1972 Accession Treaty (albeit recognising that this will be subject to intense negotiations following the triggering by the UK of Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty).
  • Submitted evidence to (i) the Foreign Affairs Committee on the interests of the Crown Dependencies (CDs) in the UK's approach towards its withdrawal from the EU; (ii) the Justice Select Committee on the performance of the UK in building its relationship with the CDs in light of Brexit; and (iii) the House of Lords EU Committee.
  • Established oversight groups to ensure political direction and strategy for Brexit-related activity.
  • In July 2016, the UK Prime Minister and the Lord Chancellor stated their intention to involve the CDs and, in October 2016, the UK Minister of Justice with responsibility for the CDs visited Jersey.
  • In August 2016, 4 priority work-streams were identified and agreed between the UK and the CDs (being financial services, immigration and the Common Travel Area, the Customs Union and tax and agriculture and fisheries) and the government of Jersey has established its own working groups of officials in these 4 areas.
  • Co-ordinated with Guernsey and the Isle of Man in relation to discussions with the UK and participated in CD 'roundtable' meetings in Whitehall.

The report also sets out the first steps that Jersey will take in respect of the withdrawal process, including the repeal of the European Union (Jersey) Law 1973.

A link to our recent briefing on the options for fund managers following the triggering of article 50 can be found here.

3. Global Developments

3.1 City UK Report on EU's third country regime and alternatives to passporting

In January 2017, The International Regulatory Strategy Group (co-sponsored by TheCityUK) published a report on the EU's third country regimes and alternatives to passporting in anticipation of the UK exiting the EU and becoming a 'third country' for the purposes of EU financial services legislation, including the AIFMD.

The report analyses the alternative options available to the UK relating to the cross-border provision of financial services if the passporting rights for the UK do not continue post-Brexit. The report concludes that negotiations for Brexit should focus on creating a bespoke UK-EU deal allowing wider, mutual rights of market access to reflect the unique position of the UK in relation to the EU and their integrated and interdependent markets. It provides insights into some of the mechanisms which could be used to structure such a relationship. The report also considers what the position would be if the UK, after Brexit, does not secure a bespoke agreement and is not able, or willing, to comply with the conditions of the third country regimes.

The report highlights that transitional arrangements should be agreed as soon as possible to provide reassurance to the financial services industry on both sides of the future UK/EU border.

3.2 IOSCO publishes report on loan funds

In February 2017, the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) published a report called "Findings of the Survey on Loan Funds", which describes how the market for loan funds has evolved in different jurisdictions and explains how regulators are addressing the risks associated with such funds.

The report recognizes two types of loan funds, being loan originating funds (whose strategy allows it to grant, restructure and acquire loans) and loan participating funds (which acquire and restructure partially or entirely existing loans originated by banks and other institutions) and identifies certain risks associated with such funds. It is said that the risks include: (i) that loans are hard to value and, since they are also hard to trade, they are very illiquid assets; (ii) borrowers could default on their loans; (iii) there are systemic risks from excessive credit growth; and (iv) regulatory arbitrage.

Despite these risks, the report concludes that no further work on loan funds is currently warranted by IOSCO as many jurisdictions consider their general rules to be sufficient to address the associated risks, however, IOSCO will continue to monitor this area of the fund industry with a view to potentially revisiting it, depending on market developments.

3.3 Illiquid assets and open-ended funds

In February 2017, the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the FCA) published a discussion paper on the practice of investing in illiquid assets (for example, land and buildings, infrastructure and financial assets such as unlisted securities) through open-ended funds and the challenges that it can pose to managers and investors.

The paper highlights that if conditions change in the market, the value of underlying assets could fall in a way that may not be fully reflected in fund valuations, allowing investors to sell their holding for more than it is worth and disadvantaging the remaining investors. It was well publicised that, following the 23 June 2016 Brexit referendum, liquidity management issues arose in some UK open-ended property funds.

Rather than advocating broad structural changes (such as banning open-ended funds from holding illiquid assets or preventing retail investors from investing in open-ended property funds), the FCA intends to gather more evidence to decide whether changes to its regulatory approach are needed to enhance market stability and promote competition in this area, while protecting consumers. The FCA is seeking feedback by 8 May 2017.

3.4 Criminal offence for facilitating tax evasion

As considered in our February 2016 briefing, HM Revenue & Customs published a number of Consultation Papers, including a proposal to introduce a new corporate criminal offence of failing to prevent the facilitation of tax evasion. As a result, the UK government has published draft legislation in the Criminal Finances Bill.

This strict liability offence will seek to extend criminality to corporations where they fail reasonably to prevent their representatives (for example, employees) from facilitating criminal tax evasion during the course of a business (the Proposed Offence). It aims to make it easier for corporations to be found liable for the acts of their representatives, removing some of the previous hurdles that have historically made such liability difficult to prove (for example, showing the requisite level of intent).

In much the same vein as the defence of 'adequate procedures' under the Bribery Act, there will be a defence to the Proposed Offence where a relevant body had in place reasonable prevention procedures or where it is unreasonable to expect such procedures. The introduction of the Proposed Offence will require companies and partnerships caught within its scope to revisit and amend policies and procedures to ensure that they have reasonable prevention processes in place. The offence will have extra-territorial effect along the same lines as the Bribery Act 2010, meaning that it is potentially of great importance to offshore financial services businesses.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
In association with
Mondaq Advice Centre (MACs)
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Position
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Compliance
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.