Three things to remember about the Discrimination (Jersey) Law
2013 as we approach Christmas, the Party Season and of course
Secret Santa:
Unwanted conduct of a sexual nature that violates someone's
dignity or which creates a degrading, humiliating or offensive
environment is harassment.
If it happens at a work-related social event, an employer can
also be held liable for it.
It is a defence for employers to show that they took reasonable
steps to stop that unwanted conduct, or that kind of behaviour
generally, from happening.
What the Law says…
Harassment is defined as "unwanted conduct that is
related to a protected characteristic and which has the purpose or
effect of – (a) violating the subject’s
dignity; or (b) creating an intimidating, hostile, degrading,
humiliating or offensive environment for the subject". A
person also harasses the subject if the person engages in unwanted
conduct of a sexual nature and which has the purpose or effect
referred to above.
What we say…
The Law covers age, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender
reassignment, pregnancy and maternity – but at Christmas
parties, it's largely sexual conduct that is the subject of
complaints. The three things that will determine whether a
complaint is upheld are the perception of the person subjected to
the conduct, the circumstances of the case, and what a reasonable
person would have thought about the conduct that is being
complained about. But it's not just the party that you have to
think about – an inappropriate Secret Santa gift or an
attempt at "banter" that crosses the line can cause
serious offence. These things might not lead to a complaint on
their own, but they can end up contributing to a pattern of
behaviour and, if unchallenged, can lead to repeat behaviour that
leaves the other employee feeling humiliated, offended and
isolated.
What the Law says…
Anything done by an employee in the course of his or her
employment which is prohibited by the Law shall be taken as having
been done by his or her employer as well as by the employee,
whether or not it was done with the employer’s knowledge or
approval.
What we say…
Remember that what happens at the work party is happening at
work – it doesn't matter what time the event happens, and
it doesn't matter where it happens. The law extends to
work-related social events, or events that people are attending
because of their employment (so the Christmas party would qualify,
but a chance meeting in a shop might not). You should assume that
an employer is liable for what takes place at a Christmas party.
You should certainly assume that, as an employer, you are
responsible for events that take place on work premises and in work
time, like Secret Santa gifts or informal office drinks.
What the Law says…
In a complaint made under the Law against an employer in
respect of any act alleged to have been done by the
employer’s employee, it shall be a defence for the employer
to prove that they took such steps as were reasonably practicable
to prevent the employee from doing that act or from doing, in the
course of the employment, acts of that description.
What we say…
Whilst an employee might still be liable for harassment under
the Law for their actions, if that person's employer has taken
reasonable steps to stop them doing the specific act that was the
focus of the complaint or from generally acting in that way, the
employer may not be held responsible,. Employers should be clear
with their teams about what is and is not acceptable inside or
outside of work. A complaint under the Law doesn't just absorb
time and potentially cost money, it also creates PR damage that can
have a particularly bad impact on an employer's brand and
reputation.
One of the reasonable steps that an employer might take to
demonstrate that they have done what they can to prevent
discriminatory conduct in the workplace would be to update employee
guides and handbooks, or they could invite an employment lawyer in
to talk to staff about any element of employment or discrimination
law. Our Employment law team would be happy to help with either of
those things.
No employer wants to dampen the Christmas spirt or mood but it
is important that all employees aware of their boundaries when at
fesrive events. These things aren't just about showing
that an employer has done what it can to stop bad behaviour from
happening, they’re about genuinely changing behaviour –
and we're here to help.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
