A new approach to the problem of parental alienation by one
parent against the other is be trialled by the Children and Family
Court Advisory and Support Service (Cafcass) in an attempt of
prevent the potential for long term emotional damage to the
children who are subject to such actions. It is increasingly
observed that the practice of alienation, often by the custodial
parent against the other parent, is both damaging to the child and
unnecessarily costly and time consuming to the non-custodial parent
when attempting to restore contact with their own child or
children.
Cafcass indicated that as many as 6,000 children are affected
and as over 50% of children of divorcing parents are under 11 years
old many of them will be very young. Roughly 10% of Cafcass'
entire work load involves parental alienation where one parent is
attempting to influence a child against the other parent. Part of
the new Initiative will involve sanctions against the alienating
parent which ultimately could involve removing the child from their
custody.
This is seen as a global problem, in Italy such behaviour can
result in the offending parent being fined quite heavily,
especially if there is evidence of persistent offenses, one woman
was fined Ł27,000 for continually belittling her former
husband and turning their three children against their father. In
Mexico such behaviour is taken very seriously and can attract a
prison sentence of up to 15 years. America has teams of parenting
coordinators who are drafted in to assist in restoring the
relationship between parents where one parent is denigrating the
other parent in the hope of fracturing the relationship the
children have with that parent. Most countries appear to recognise
the phenomenon but also recognise that in such cases without
specialise guidance it can be extremely difficult to change the
situation and prevent the children being affected.
