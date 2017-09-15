Following a public consultation on a proposed new minimum
competency regime late last year, the Central Bank has published an
updated Minimum Competency Code ("MCC").
Together with the new Minimum Competency Regulations 2017 (the
"Regulations"), the MCC will replace the
existing minimum competency rules set down by the Central Bank.
The MCC and Regulations will take effect from 3 January
next.
What follows is a brief overview of the impact of the MCC and
the Regulations on MiFID firms and those UCITS management companies
and AIFM with an extended MiFID licence to provide individual
portfolio management services and other non-core activities.
What is the MCC?
The MCC, described by the Central Bank as an important part of
its consumer protection framework, sets out the statutory minimum
professional standards for staff of financial service providers
with particular emphasis on staff where they are dealing with
consumers in relation to retail financial products.
The revised MCC now also sets down minimum competency
requirements applicable to persons providing MiFID services to non-
consumers (i.e. per se professional clients within the meaning of
MiFID II).
Why the need to revise the former code?
Under MiFID II, specific requirements have been introduced in
the area of professional knowledge and competence in order to
ensure that staff who advise or sell investment products to clients
possess an appropriate level of knowledge and competence in
relation to the products offered. Similar "competence and
knowledge" requirements have been introduced under other
European Directives such as the Insurance Distribution Directive
and the Mortgage Credit Regulations.
The MCC and the Regulations also implement the ESMA Guidelines
for the assessment of knowledge and competence which were published
in January of this year and apply from 3 January next.
What are the skills and competencies required under the
MCC?
This will depend on the functions being discharged by the
relevant person:
Part 1 of the MCC sets down the minimum competency requirements
applicable to those persons providing advice or information to
consumers on retail financial products or certain investment
services or arranging or offering to arrange retail financial
products or investment services for consumers.
"Consumers" in the MiFID context are understood as
including "retail clients" and "elective
professional clients" (as defined in MiFID II).
Any such person must have obtained one of the qualifications set
down in Appendix 4 of the MCC (which remains unchanged from the
former code) and must have gained at least 6 months relevant
experience by 3 January 2018, unless the person falls within one of
the applicable exceptions set down in Part 1 of the MCC such as new
entrants etc.
Part 2 of the MCC sets down the minimum competency requirements
which must be complied with by those providing information or
advice on any MiFID service or activity to "per se
professional clients". These requirements must also be
complied with by those who are providing advice or information to
retail clients and elective professional clients on those MiFID
services not covered by Part 1 of the MCC.
Action to be taken by affected firms
Affected firms will need to
determine those staff members who fall within the scope of the
MCC; and
carry out an audit to determine whether those persons meet the
standards set down in Part 1 and/or Part 2 of the MCC as applicable
or otherwise fall into one of the exceptions outlined therein.
In addition to ensuring that persons performing "in
scope" activities have the appropriate qualification and
experience, affected firms will also need to ensure that they
comply with the other rules set down in the MCC and the Regulations
which include the following:
rules relating to supervision of new entrants;
a requirement to establish and maintain an up to date register
of accredited persons;
an obligation to carry out an annual internal review of those
subject to the MCC to ensure that they are appropriately qualified
for their role and to establish any training and experience needs
of such staff in light of regulatory developments and any new
retail financial products being offered by the firm;
implementation of appropriate procedures to ensure that the
relevant CPD requirements are complied with on an ongoing basis;
and
maintenance of all records necessary to demonstrate that the
firm complies with the MCC and the Regulations.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
